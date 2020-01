T-Mobile OnePlus 6T gets a rare $200 discount, but there's a catch

Despite the fact that it's more than one year old, the OnePlus 6T remains a flagship killer. It's got amazing hardware under the hood and a very good price. The only downside is that it doesn't come with a card slot, so you won't be able to add more internal memory, but that's what cloud services are for these days.Right now, we have a great deal for T-Mobile customers. The OnePlus 6T is now available for purchase for just $350, which means you'll be saving $200 if you buy it during the promotion. As the title says, there's a catch, although it's not as bad as you might think.It looks like OnePlus will only ship orders in 9 days, so you'll have to wait some time for your OnePlus 6T to arrive, but the price will make it worth it. The T-Mobile version of OnePlus 6T comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage inside. The US carrier doesn't sell this particular model any longer, but you'll definitely get your Android 10 update.As far as the other specs go, the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T is no different to the other unlocked models. It's just that you won't be able to use it on CDMA networks such as Verizon or Sprint. Also, your monthly security updates might not come as fast as those meant for the unlocked models because T-Mobile must approve them first.