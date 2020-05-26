The ancient OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get modern Android 10 goodies
Obviously, we're not saying the same will definitely happen for the OnePlus 5 and 5T now, but it's probably a good idea to go into downloading and installing the updates with relatively low expectations in terms of system stability.
If everything ends up running smoothly, Android 10 will undoubtedly be a game changer for these three year-old phones powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, bringing a "brand new UI design", enhanced privacy controls, new customization features in the Settings menu, and an overhauled gesture navigation system to the table among many others.
In case you're wondering, yes, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T made their commercial debut running Android 7.1 Nougat out the box, which makes this their third ever major OS promotion. No, we can't say the same about many other (or rather any other) non-Google-made devices, including Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8. So, yeah, even if you get a few bugs at first, these updates are truly something special.