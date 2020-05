The ancient OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get modern Android 10 goodies

We're talking about the OnePlus 5 and 5T , both of which are reportedly receiving a massive over-the-air collection of UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and cool new features tipping the scales at a grand total of more than 1.8GB. The OTA rollouts seem to only be getting started at the time of this writing, and based on recent history, it might not be very wise to get too excited just yet.









Obviously, we're not saying the same will definitely happen for the OnePlus 5 and 5T now, but it's probably a good idea to go into downloading and installing the updates with relatively low expectations in terms of system stability.





If everything ends up running smoothly, Android 10 will undoubtedly be a game changer for these three year-old phones powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, bringing a "brand new UI design", enhanced privacy controls, new customization features in the Settings menu, and an overhauled gesture navigation system to the table among many others.





While companies like Motorola and LG are still busy updating groundbreaking foldable devices from 2019 and conventional flagships released in 2018 to Android 10 , OnePlus has already started delivering the same goodie pack to its inexpensive high-end handsets from all the way back in 2017.