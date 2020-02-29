OnePlus 6/6T update fixes one of the most annoying Android 10 issues
Luckily, OnePlus managed to identify the cause of the screen flickering issue and fixed it in the latest OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Along with the fix, the update also includes the February security patch and some other improvements.
- Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.02
As always, the OTA (over the air) will be deployed in stages with a limited number of users getting it first, followed by a broader rollout in just a few days.
