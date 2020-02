OnePlus 6/6T update fixes one of the most annoying Android 10 issues

Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2020.02

OnePlus struggled to release the Android 10 update for its older OnePlus 6 and 6T flagships, and even after finally rolling out the update not long ago , there are still issues that must be fixed. The Chinese company rolled out the promised Android 10 update three or four times before getting it right earlier this month.Well, let's say it almost got it right since the Android 10 update added a couple of issues, some of them really annoying for those owning the OnePlus 6 and 6T. One of them made the screen flicked while swiping up to unlock the smartphone.Luckily, OnePlus managed to identify the cause of the screen flickering issue and fixed it in the latest OxygenOS 10.3.2 update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T . Along with the fix, the update also includes the February security patch and some other improvements.As always, the OTA (over the air) will be deployed in stages with a limited number of users getting it first, followed by a broader rollout in just a few days.