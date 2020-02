OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 rollout resumes for the fourth time

System

Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint

Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device

Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging

Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera

Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode

Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery

Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery

OnePlus is trying to update two of its older flagships to Android 10 for about three months now, but every time it releases the update, issues arise and the company has to put it on hold. It happened three times already, so we can understand the frustration if you're a OnePlus 6 /6T owner.We can also understand the fear of installing another botched update on your phone, so we strongly recommend waiting for Android 10 to arrive naturally on your OnePlus 6 /6T rather than pulling it manually.Yes, OnePlus has resumed the Android 10 update rollout once again, so if you installed one of the previous builds, this one should be more stable and fix many of the issues that forced the Chinese company to put the deployment on hold. You can find below the full changelog of this Android 10 build for the OnePlus 6/ 6T