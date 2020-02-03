OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 rollout resumes for the fourth time
Yes, OnePlus has resumed the Android 10 update rollout once again, so if you installed one of the previous builds, this one should be more stable and fix many of the issues that forced the Chinese company to put the deployment on hold. You can find below the full changelog of this Android 10 build for the OnePlus 6/6T:
System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
- Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
- Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
Camera
- Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
- Fixed the camera crash issue
Gallery
- Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
