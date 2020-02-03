Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 rollout resumes for the fourth time

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 03, 2020, 7:34 PM
OnePlus 6/6T Android 10 rollout resumes for the fourth time
OnePlus is trying to update two of its older flagships to Android 10 for about three months now, but every time it releases the update, issues arise and the company has to put it on hold. It happened three times already, so we can understand the frustration if you're a OnePlus 6/6T owner.

We can also understand the fear of installing another botched update on your phone, so we strongly recommend waiting for Android 10 to arrive naturally on your OnePlus 6/6T rather than pulling it manually.

Yes, OnePlus has resumed the Android 10 update rollout once again, so if you installed one of the previous builds, this one should be more stable and fix many of the issues that forced the Chinese company to put the deployment on hold. You can find below the full changelog of this Android 10 build for the OnePlus 6/6T:

System
  • Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
  • Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
  • Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
  • Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera
  • Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
  • Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery
  • Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
$549.00 OnePlus 6 on Amazon
$799.00 OnePlus 6T on Amazon

Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh
6T
OnePlus 6T OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless