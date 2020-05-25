AT&T LG Android Software updates

LG V35 ThinQ Android 10 update rolling out in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 25, 2020, 9:15 AM
LG is on a roll in the United States. The handset maker is in the process of updating its flagship smartphones launched in the last couple of years, as promised earlier this year. LG V40 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, and LG G7 ThinQ are the first to have been updated to Android 10 in the US, but starting this week, another LG smartphone is eligible for the update, the V35 ThinQ.

Because AT&T is the only carrier in the US that sells the LG V35 ThinQ (sans Google Fi), it's also the first to release the update, a new report confirms. No details about the update have been posted on AT&T's website yet, but we do have a screenshot that suggests the information is accurate.

We have no idea when the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ will receive the update in the US, but it shouldn't be long though. Since these major updates are quite beefy, make sure that you have enough free storage before you attempt to download Android 10.

Keep in mind that the LG V35 ThinQ was launched two years ago, so Android 10 is most likely the last major update the smartphone will receive. If you received the update, let us know in the comments how well your phone performs after upgrading to Android 10.

