Will third time be the charm for OnePlus 6 and 6T's Android 10 updates?













Furthermore, OnePlus 6 and 6T users should notice fingerprint unlock functionality and camera performance improvements after updating to the latest Android 10 build, as well as fingerprint animation "enhancements." Last but not least, you're getting November security patches this time around, which is clearly not ideal more than halfway through December but it's better than the previous October level. Oh, and you should also finally be able to hide the notch area by simply flipping a switch in the Settings menu.





Of course, what we're most interested in is the stability and reliability of the OxygenOS 10.3.0 update, but we'll probably have to wait a couple of days before knowing for sure if OnePlus got everything right on the third try.



