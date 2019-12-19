T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus

Will third time be the charm for OnePlus 6 and 6T's Android 10 updates?

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 19, 2019, 6:21 AM
Will third time be the charm for OnePlus 6 and 6T's Android 10 updates?
Even though OnePlus didn't pull off the rare feat of rolling out a stable new Android version update at the same time as Google, the company's 7 and 7 Pro became fairly quickly the first non-Pixel devices (apart from the Essential Phone) to jump to the latest OS iteration.

But being first is not always ideal for system stability, so it wasn't entirely shocking to see the over-the-air Android 10 updates for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro halted and then restarted a few weeks later. Unfortunately, the exact same thing happened to the older OnePlus 6 and 6T... two different times. The 2018-released Snapdragon 845 powerhouses received their first Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 goodie pack in early November, but due to a number of serious bugs, the rollout had to be rapidly stopped in its tracks.

The company tried again with an OxygenOS 10.0.1 update earlier this month, but while several issues were fixed, others popped up, prompting a second standstill. Now it's time for a third attempt at a silky smooth Android 10 promotion, making its way over-the-air in stages under the OxygenOS 10.3.0 version. This obviously goes even bigger on bug fixes, including patches for issues with automatic reboots (yikes), the lock screen randomly appearing even after unlocking the device with its password (sheesh), the Digital Wellbeing option missing in the settings menu, Wi-Fi connectivity, and the navigation bar.

Furthermore, OnePlus 6 and 6T users should notice fingerprint unlock functionality and camera performance improvements after updating to the latest Android 10 build, as well as fingerprint animation "enhancements." Last but not least, you're getting November security patches this time around, which is clearly not ideal more than halfway through December but it's better than the previous October level. Oh, and you should also finally be able to hide the notch area by simply flipping a switch in the Settings menu.

Of course, what we're most interested in is the stability and reliability of the OxygenOS 10.3.0 update, but we'll probably have to wait a couple of days before knowing for sure if OnePlus got everything right on the third try.

$479.00 OnePlus 6 on Amazon
$399.99 OnePlus 6T on Amazon

Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh
6T
OnePlus 6T OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-clamshell-foldable-phone-photos
First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out
huawei-p40-pro-design-renders-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera
Apple-removing-Lightning-port-potential-Android-phones-consequences
Why is Apple removing the Lightning port and what could it mean for Android phones?
fitbit-google-acquisition-same-fate-motorola-editorial
Will Fitbit suffer the same fate as Motorola under Google's management?
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-press-renders-leak
Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders
smartphone-fails-2019
The smartphone fails and flops of 2019
samsung-galaxy-s11-camera-specs-features-review-108MP-5x-zoom
Galaxy S11 camera preview, from 108MP 'Bright Night' to 50x 'Space Zoom'
What-happened-2019-mobile-tech-yearly-recap
What happened in mobile tech in 2019: a month-by-month recap

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless