Will third time be the charm for OnePlus 6 and 6T's Android 10 updates?

The company tried again with an OxygenOS 10.0.1 update earlier this month , but while several issues were fixed, others popped up, prompting a second standstill. Now it's time for a third attempt at a silky smooth Android 10 promotion , making its way over-the-air in stages under the OxygenOS 10.3.0 version. This obviously goes even bigger on bug fixes, including patches for issues with automatic reboots (yikes), the lock screen randomly appearing even after unlocking the device with its password (sheesh), the Digital Wellbeing option missing in the settings menu, Wi-Fi connectivity, and the navigation bar.





Furthermore, OnePlus 6 and 6T users should notice fingerprint unlock functionality and camera performance improvements after updating to the latest Android 10 build, as well as fingerprint animation "enhancements." Last but not least, you're getting November security patches this time around, which is clearly not ideal more than halfway through December but it's better than the previous October level. Oh, and you should also finally be able to hide the notch area by simply flipping a switch in the Settings menu.





Of course, what we're most interested in is the stability and reliability of the OxygenOS 10.3.0 update, but we'll probably have to wait a couple of days before knowing for sure if OnePlus got everything right on the third try.





Even though OnePlus didn't pull off the rare feat of rolling out a stable new Android version update at the same time as Google , the company's 7 and 7 Pro became fairly quickly the first non-Pixel devices (apart from the Essential Phone ) to jump to the latest OS iteration.