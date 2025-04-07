This is why the OnePlus 13T can pack a 6,200 mAh battery and be under 189 grams
It's hard to be impressed by a new phone these days, but it's outright impossible not to be impressed with how the OnePlus 13T is shaping out. A new portion of leaks just dropped.
The upcoming compact flagship from the company that brought us the OnePlus 13 is around the corner and it's expected to launch in April.
This small devil recently scored 3,006,913 points on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, surpassing leaders like the Vivo X200 Pro. Leaks suggest the 13T will feature an updated thermal system, the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It's expected to sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K display and a rumored 6,200 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which leaves its compact flagship rivals like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 in the dust.
This isn't a big surprise, given that a month ago, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau confirmed that the iconic Alert Slider is being replaced by a customizable "smart button". Described as more powerful and intuitive, it promises a personalized user experience and expanded functionality – similar to what Apple is offering with the Action Button on new iPhones.
Mr. Lee goes into detail about the alleged 6,200 mAh battery on the OnePlus 13T: while the exact numbers are not officially confirmed, he assures us that the phone will have a 6,000+ mAh cell inside.
And it's not an ordinary battery we're talking about here. It's a Glacier type of battery.
This technology was developed with leading battery maker CATL less than a year ago. Designed to stay cool during use, it aims to extend battery life and performance. Louis Lee says that compact phones usually get pretty hot when gaming while plugged in, which results in "very bad" experience.
The Glacier battery on the OnePlus 13T should help avoid overheating situations. What's more, the president of the company says there would be a "bypass power supply" for times when gaming while plugged in and this should bypass the battery and power the phone itself, keeping things cooler overall.
Louis Lee, president of OnePlus China, is now confirming that the OnePlus 13T will not have the iconic Alert Slider on its side and will instead go with a programmable button:
Also, he claims that the OnePlus 13T is the first compact phone to pack a Glacier battery. Are you hooked already?
