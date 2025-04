OnePlus 13T just crushed every phone on this benchmark listing and it's not even out yet

Just the other day, OnePlus officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13T is on its way and will be launching later this month . Thanks to previous leaks, we already had a good idea of what to expect, but now, some important specs have once again been confirmed.The OnePlus 13T has just shown up on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, sporting the model number PKX110 – a name that has already popped up in previous leaks and certification listings.What stands out here is its impressive AnTuTu score of 3,006,913, which actually beats the current leader on the charts, the vivo X200 Pro . Keep in mind, though, that pre-launch AnTuTu scores often get a little boost, so we will take this with a grain of salt. But still, it gives us an exciting hint at the 13T's potential performance.