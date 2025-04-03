OnePlus 13T just crushed every phone on this benchmark listing and it's not even out yet
Just the other day, OnePlus officially confirmed that the OnePlus 13T is on its way and will be launching later this month. Thanks to previous leaks, we already had a good idea of what to expect, but now, some important specs have once again been confirmed.
The OnePlus 13T has just shown up on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, sporting the model number PKX110 – a name that has already popped up in previous leaks and certification listings.
Leaks have already hinted that this phone would deliver some serious power, thanks to an updated thermal system and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. OnePlus's recent teaser video also doubled down on its performance. But we will have to wait and see how it actually holds up once we get the device in hand.
Aside from all this, the OnePlus 13T that is shown on AnTuTu, comes with a solid setup: 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. While this is the version we are seeing in the benchmark, you can bet that OnePlus will offer other configurations, too. The listing also confirms the device will run on Android 15 and sports a smooth 120Hz display.
Actually, the OnePlus 13T looks set to compete directly with devices like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9, as they all share similar screen sizes. But OnePlus might have a few tricks up its sleeve to edge out Samsung and Google.
One key advantage could be the rumored huge 6,200 mAh battery in the OnePlus 13T, which supports 80W fast charging. That is a step up even from the OnePlus 13's 6,000 mAh battery and blows away the Galaxy S25's 25W charging speed and the Pixel 9's 27W charging by a significant margin.
What stands out here is its impressive AnTuTu score of 3,006,913, which actually beats the current leader on the charts, the vivo X200 Pro. Keep in mind, though, that pre-launch AnTuTu scores often get a little boost, so we will take this with a grain of salt. But still, it gives us an exciting hint at the 13T's potential performance.
The upcoming OnePlus 13T on AnTuTu. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
Speaking of the display, it is expected to be a 6.31-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution. Not tiny by any means, but definitely smaller than the 6.8-inch display of the OnePlus 13. So, if you are after a compact flagship experience, the 13T might be just what you are looking for – especially when compared to other Chinese Android phones packing similar specs.
Actually, the OnePlus 13T looks set to compete directly with devices like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9, as they all share similar screen sizes. But OnePlus might have a few tricks up its sleeve to edge out Samsung and Google.
One key advantage could be the rumored huge 6,200 mAh battery in the OnePlus 13T, which supports 80W fast charging. That is a step up even from the OnePlus 13's 6,000 mAh battery and blows away the Galaxy S25's 25W charging speed and the Pixel 9's 27W charging by a significant margin.
