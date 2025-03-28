First look at the OnePlus 13T a.k.a. OnePlus 13 mini with flagship specs and epic battery
The OG OnePlus 13 for reference. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Flagships, contrary to what one might think, do not come just in mammoth 6.9-inch bodies: there are some fierce compact phone champions. And we're about to get one more, so get the party started (it's Friday so you'll do that regardless).
It's the potential small flagship from OnePlus that's the star here – some days ago, we told you about it and that it's probably going to be unveiled soon. It could be called the OnePlus 13T or the OnePlus 13 mini.
It sure looks radically different from the OnePlus 13 flagship that inspired this – the OG has a large, round camera island on its back, while the alleged 13T (or mini).
It sure looks nothing like the OnePlus 13R as well – the upper mid-range variant of the OnePlus 13.
The OnePlus 13T (or 13 mini) is allegedly coming with a metal frame and a glass back for premium feel.
The 6.31-inch panel could be with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The OLED panel is said to be flat, so if you're into such screens, you'll surely enjoy it.
The battery is another major selling point with 6,200 mAh capacity and 80W fast charging speeds, which is bonkers and could (depending on how you use the phone) deliver a two-day battery life.
Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 13T (or 13 mini) will pack a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor, a 50 MP periscope 3x zoom camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper.
The above sounds promising and if the price is alluring enough, OnePlus has a potential hit in the works.
Oppo (which is joined at the hip with OnePlus) is developing the Find X8 mini, so the landscape is getting
While the alleged Find X8 mini is also said to be sporting a 6.31-inch display panel and a triple camera setup on its back, the chipset inside might be MediaTek Dimensity 9400, the same from Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, as well as the vivo X200 Pro mini.
