Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

First look at the OnePlus 13T a.k.a. OnePlus 13 mini with flagship specs and epic battery

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 held in hand.
The OG OnePlus 13 for reference. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Flagships, contrary to what one might think, do not come just in mammoth 6.9-inch bodies: there are some fierce compact phone champions. And we're about to get one more, so get the party started (it's Friday so you'll do that regardless).

It's the potential small flagship from OnePlus that's the star here – some days ago, we told you about it and that it's probably going to be unveiled soon. It could be called the OnePlus 13T or the OnePlus 13 mini.

Now, we have an alleged render from X:

Image source – X - First look at the OnePlus 13T a.k.a. OnePlus 13 mini with flagship specs and epic battery
Image source – X


It sure looks radically different from the OnePlus 13 flagship that inspired this – the OG has a large, round camera island on its back, while the alleged 13T (or mini).

It sure looks nothing like the OnePlus 13R as well – the upper mid-range variant of the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13T (or 13 mini) is allegedly coming with a metal frame and a glass back for premium feel.

The 6.31-inch panel could be with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The OLED panel is said to be flat, so if you're into such screens, you'll surely enjoy it.

The device's most impressive feature should be the chipset – the cream of the crop, the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite that currently powers most of today's Android flagships.

The battery is another major selling point with 6,200 mAh capacity and 80W fast charging speeds, which is bonkers and could (depending on how you use the phone) deliver a two-day battery life.

Renowned leaker Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 13T (or 13 mini) will pack a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor, a 50 MP periscope 3x zoom camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper.

The above sounds promising and if the price is alluring enough, OnePlus has a potential hit in the works.

Oppo (which is joined at the hip with OnePlus) is developing the Find X8 mini, so the landscape is getting

While the alleged Find X8 mini is also said to be sporting a 6.31-inch display panel and a triple camera setup on its back, the chipset inside might be MediaTek Dimensity 9400, the same from Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, as well as the vivo X200 Pro mini.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless