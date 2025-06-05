Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

The diminutive OnePlus 13s is official with impressive specs and a sensible price

Probably the best compact phone of 2025 is official and up for pre-order right now... but only in India.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android OnePlus
Official OnePlus 13s image in three colors
Never one to (only) follow the trends, OnePlus is evidently looking to bring compact Android flagships back in style, at least in markets like China and India.

Unfortunately, the newly unveiled OnePlus 13s appears to be exclusively available in the world's most populous nation, looking extremely similar (but not completely identical) to the China-only OnePlus 13T that was released just a little over a month ago.

Here's what the OnePlus 13s is all about


  • 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 2640 x 1216 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;
  • 256 and 512GB storage variants;
  • 12GB RAM;
  • Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.0;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 700 sensor;
  • 50MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and 2X optical zoom;
  • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;
  • 5,850mAh battery;
  • 80W SuperVOOC charging support;
  • Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C connectivity;
  • Plus Key;
  • AI Plus Mind, AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Call Assistant, Google Gemini, AI Reframe, AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Notes;
  • 150.8 x 71.7 x 8.2mm dimensions;
  • 185 grams weight;
  • Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin color options.

Is that a spectacular spec sheet or what? Spectacular by any standards, mind you, and not just for a diminutive high-end handset with very few direct competitors on the market right now.

The OnePlus 13s packs the same state-of-the-art SoC as the best Android phones around, and despite being 12 millimeters shorter and a whopping 33 grams lighter than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, it somehow squeezes a (considerably) larger battery into a decidedly premium body made from aluminum and glass.


Believe it or not, that huge 5,850mAh cell actually represents a downgrade over the simply mind-blowing 6,260mAh battery capacity of the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T. Disappointingly, that doesn't make the 13s any smaller or lighter than its brother from a different mother in a different region, although on the bright side, the Indian compact powerhouse does come with an improved front-facing camera.

The dual rear-facing camera system, meanwhile, is obviously not as sophisticated and as versatile as the triple snapper setup found on the back of the "regular" OnePlus 13, but for the new phone's prices, it's definitely advanced enough, especially when you consider all the other top-notch characteristics listed above.

So many AI skills for such a low price


Up for pre-order already, the OnePlus 13s starts at the rough equivalent of $640 in India. That's 54,999 rupees, and incredibly enough, it even includes a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for a limited time.

Not exactly affordable enough to go up against the likes of Google's Pixel 9a or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 13R in the budget 5G phone category, the 13s is certainly reasonably priced for that Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the blazing fast 80W charging, the gorgeous screen, and especially its impressive AI arsenal.

Recommended Stories

AI is clearly more than an empty buzzword for this bad boy, which seems to support a slew of ultra-advanced and actually potentially useful tools that only Google can currently rival. Maybe Samsung.

But not even Google's upcoming Pixel 10 devices will feature a physical button as handy and as flexible as the Plus Key, which you can use to quickly silence your phone, as well as access its camera, recorder, flashlight, translate, screenshot, and of course, central AI functionality.

It's truly hard to understand why the OnePlus 13s is not being released in the US or Europe, although if it makes you feel any better, I'm ready to bet that next year's global OnePlus 14 family will rock a "Plus Key" and offer support for "AI Plus Mind" technology (possibly, in a more mature and refined second iteration). The name of the game is patience, I'm afraid.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G •

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 2

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless