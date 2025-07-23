Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts One UI 8 to work with exclusive camera tricks
Samsung is giving foldable fans something to smile about — One UI 8 brings smarter Capture View and side-by-side Generative Edit, only on the Galaxy Z series.
Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with One UI 8 as one of the first Galaxy phones to rock the new Android 16-based OS. One UI 8 adds some nice features to all Galaxy phones that support it, but some are going to remain exclusive to Galaxy Z phones just because of the larger display.
Capture View improvements
Capture View is a camera mode that Samsung introduced back in 2020 with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It basically allows you to capture and review photos simultaneously. When using this mode, the camera viewfinder is on the right, while a carousel of up to five of your recent photos is visible on the left of the screen.
Capture View hasn't changed much after its introduction. But now, Samsung has tweaked its interface a bit with One UI 8, and there's now a new favorites shortcut.
Before the update, the mode displayed the most recent photo near the top of the screen. Now, its placement has switched to the center to make the photo easier to use. Also, before, you could access other photos by swiping up or down: this is still the case, but the photos are no longer on the same layer. The focused image is made bigger and sits above the others, so you can easily inspect it.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
There's also a new menu that is always around. It appears below each photo, and gives you some useful options like the button to put it in favorites, share it, or delete it. Before One UI 8, this menu appeared only when you tapped on the menu, and only had share or delete options.
Reportedly, these options won't be exclusive just to the newest Galaxy Z Fold 7, but will also come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, 5, and 4, most likely when those phones receive the One UI 8 update.
Side-by-side comparison with Generative Edit
Image Credit - Android Authority
Another nice addition to the Galaxy Z photo features is the side-by-side view in Generative Edit. Generative Edit is basically a feature powered by AI that allows you to move, resize, or remove objects from your photo.
The feature was first introduced on the Galaxy S24 as a part of the Galaxy AI suite. The feature received improvements now with the Galaxy Z Fold 7's launch.
There have reportedly been changes to the algorithm, so the feature works better, and the new "Suggest Erases" offers you proactive edit suggestions. These improvements would come to all Galaxy phones that support One UI 8, but the Side-by-Side Editing will remain exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup.
Basically, Side-by-Side Editing lets you see the original and the edited image next to each other, which is an excellent addition. You can also zoom into an area of the original image and see how the same area looks on the edited one, and vice versa.
In order to access this feature, you should use the Generative Edit on the inner screen and then tap the "Show original" button, which appears in the bottom-right corner.
This is especially useful for AI edits, as it allows you to inspect how good a job the generative AI did while editing the photo.
I think these two features make a lot of sense for foldables. The big screen on the Z Fold phones really gives you room to do more. It's nice to see Samsung using that space in smart ways instead of just stretching regular phone features. If you're into photography or just love editing your pics, these updates could make a real difference.
