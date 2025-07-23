Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts One UI 8 to work with exclusive camera tricks

Samsung is giving foldable fans something to smile about — One UI 8 brings smarter Capture View and side-by-side Generative Edit, only on the Galaxy Z series.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts One UI 8 to work with exclusive camera tricks
Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with One UI 8 as one of the first Galaxy phones to rock the new Android 16-based OS. One UI 8 adds some nice features to all Galaxy phones that support it, but some are going to remain exclusive to Galaxy Z phones just because of the larger display. 

These new improvements specific to Galaxy Z devices include enhancements to Capture View and a new side-by-side comparison mode for Generative Edit. 

Capture View improvements 


Capture View is a camera mode that Samsung introduced back in 2020 with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It basically allows you to capture and review photos simultaneously. When using this mode, the camera viewfinder is on the right, while a carousel of up to five of your recent photos is visible on the left of the screen. 

Capture View hasn't changed much after its introduction. But now, Samsung has tweaked its interface a bit with One UI 8, and there's now a new favorites shortcut. 

Before the update, the mode displayed the most recent photo near the top of the screen. Now, its placement has switched to the center to make the photo easier to use. Also, before, you could access other photos by swiping up or down: this is still the case, but the photos are no longer on the same layer. The focused image is made bigger and sits above the others, so you can easily inspect it. 


There's also a new menu that is always around. It appears below each photo, and gives you some useful options like the button to put it in favorites, share it, or delete it. Before One UI 8, this menu appeared only when you tapped on the menu, and only had share or delete options. 

Reportedly, these options won't be exclusive just to the newest Galaxy Z Fold 7, but will also come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, 5, and 4, most likely when those phones receive the One UI 8 update. 

Side-by-side comparison with Generative Edit 



Another nice addition to the Galaxy Z photo features is the side-by-side view in Generative Edit. Generative Edit is basically a feature powered by AI that allows you to move, resize, or remove objects from your photo.

The feature was first introduced on the Galaxy S24 as a part of the Galaxy AI suite. The feature received improvements now with the Galaxy Z Fold 7's launch. 

What's the best reason to get a foldable phone?

Vote View Result

There have reportedly been changes to the algorithm, so the feature works better, and the new "Suggest Erases" offers you proactive edit suggestions. These improvements would come to all Galaxy phones that support One UI 8, but the Side-by-Side Editing will remain exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. 

Recommended Stories
Basically, Side-by-Side Editing lets you see the original and the edited image next to each other, which is an excellent addition. You can also zoom into an area of the original image and see how the same area looks on the edited one, and vice versa. 

In order to access this feature, you should use the Generative Edit on the inner screen and then tap the "Show original" button, which appears in the bottom-right corner. 

This is especially useful for AI edits, as it allows you to inspect how good a job the generative AI did while editing the photo. 

I think these two features make a lot of sense for foldables. The big screen on the Z Fold phones really gives you room to do more. It's nice to see Samsung using that space in smart ways instead of just stretching regular phone features. If you're into photography or just love editing your pics, these updates could make a real difference.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Numbers don’t lie: Galaxy Z Fold 7 proved what we always knew
Numbers don’t lie: Galaxy Z Fold 7 proved what we always knew
Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless