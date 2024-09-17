The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are officially official with powerful ANC and an incredible price tag





Yes, ladies and gents, these noise-cancelling bad boys will cost a measly 2,299 rupees at their regional commercial debut on Friday, September 20 . Converted in currency many of our readers might be more familiar with, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are likely to sound even more impressive, fetching the rough equivalent of, believe it or not, just $27.









What's truly remarkable is all you get for your 27 bucks, which includes the following specs:





Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation technology;

Ultra-enhanced bass with BassWave 2.0;

Up to 12 hours of uninterrupted listening time;

Up to 43 hours of battery life with charging case;

12.4mm dynamic driver with titanized diaphragm;

Four microphones for crystal clear calls;

Dual connection;

Sound Master Equalizer;

Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity;

Google Fast Pair support;

IP55 water and dust resistance.



Similar in many ways to the aforementioned Nord Buds 3 Pro, which are currently available for $49.99 in the US after a cool $30 discount from a $79.99 list price, the Nord Buds 3 do come with slightly weaker noise cancellation tech and most likely an important disadvantage in the voice call clarity department.



But everything else seems to have gone virtually unchanged, from the stellar battery life to that large driver, fancy bass technology, and respectable water and dust resistance, which means that the "standard" new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer a lot of Pro-grade features and capabilities at a decidedly non-Pro price point.





Even the design is more or less the same, with the ultra-lightweight Nord Buds 3 released however in slightly lower-profile Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colorways. Still, the bang for buck is incredibly strong with these new ultra-affordable earbuds, which should definitely put a big smile on the faces of cash-strapped buyers over in India and make everybody else shake their fists in anger at OnePlus