The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are officially official with powerful ANC and an incredible price tag

OnePlus Audio
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in Melodic White
After a few weeks of building buzz in that iconic OnePlus way, the Nord Buds 3 have been properly unveiled and fully detailed earlier today, being officially set to go on sale in India later this week at a price that will make you reevaluate the budget wireless earbuds scene right now.

Yes, ladies and gents, these noise-cancelling bad boys will cost a measly 2,299 rupees at their regional commercial debut on Friday, September 20. Converted in currency many of our readers might be more familiar with, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are likely to sound even more impressive, fetching the rough equivalent of, believe it or not, just $27.

Unfortunately, there are no words on US availability at the moment, which I'm personally afraid might mean these wildly affordable new buds will never expand stateside, especially with so many great AirPods-rivaling OnePlus options already being sold in America. Of course, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Buds Pro 2, "regular" Buds 3, and Nord Buds 3 Pro are all considerably costlier than the freshly unveiled Nord Buds 3.


What's truly remarkable is all you get for your 27 bucks, which includes the following specs:

  • Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation technology;
  • Ultra-enhanced bass with BassWave 2.0;
  • Up to 12 hours of uninterrupted listening time;
  • Up to 43 hours of battery life with charging case;
  • 12.4mm dynamic driver with titanized diaphragm;
  • Four microphones for crystal clear calls;
  • Dual connection;
  • Sound Master Equalizer;
  • Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity;
  • Google Fast Pair support;
  • IP55 water and dust resistance.

Similar in many ways to the aforementioned Nord Buds 3 Pro, which are currently available for $49.99 in the US after a cool $30 discount from a $79.99 list price, the Nord Buds 3 do come with slightly weaker noise cancellation tech and most likely an important disadvantage in the voice call clarity department.

Recommended Stories
But everything else seems to have gone virtually unchanged, from the stellar battery life to that large driver, fancy bass technology, and respectable water and dust resistance, which means that the "standard" new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer a lot of Pro-grade features and capabilities at a decidedly non-Pro price point. 

Even the design is more or less the same, with the ultra-lightweight Nord Buds 3 released however in slightly lower-profile Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colorways. Still, the bang for buck is incredibly strong with these new ultra-affordable earbuds, which should definitely put a big smile on the faces of cash-strapped buyers over in India and make everybody else shake their fists in anger at OnePlus.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

