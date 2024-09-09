30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date

OnePlus
OnePlus 12 | Image credit — PhoneArena

OnePlus has officially (sort of) confirmed that its next flagship phone, likely the OnePlus 13, is set to launch in October. This announcement comes after earlier rumors hinted at an October release.

The confirmation came from OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis, who shared the news on Weibo. Louis also revealed some key details about the upcoming device, including its use of the "latest generation of flagship chips" with a custom architecture designed by the team behind "epoch-making PC chips."

A screenshot of OnePlus china preside on Weibo
OnePlus China president, Li Jie Louis, on Weibo confirming a "flagship" release for next month


This strongly suggests the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. This aligns with OnePlus's tradition of utilizing cutting-edge Snapdragon chips in their flagship phones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 features custom Oryon CPU cores, which were previously seen in Snapdragon X PC chips.

Thanks to prior leaks, we already have a glimpse into what the OnePlus 13 might offer. These include a redesigned camera housing, an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a large 6.8-inch 2K display, and a substantial battery exceeding 6,000mAh. Additionally, it's rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP LYT-808 main camera and two 50MP LYT-600 cameras (3x and ultrawide).

It's worth noting that this initial launch is expected to be exclusive to China. Looking at past releases, the OnePlus 12 debuted in China in early December followed by a global launch in late January, while the OnePlus 11 was revealed in China in early January with a global launch a month later.

With the October launch just around the corner, we won't have to wait long to see if these leaks and rumors are accurate. It'll be interesting to see how the OnePlus 13 stacks up against other flagship Android phones expected to launch next month.
Johanna Romero
