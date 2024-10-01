Subscribe to access exclusive content
OnePlus 13 would have the largest battery on a OnePlus phone

OnePlus
OnePlus flagship phone
Now that phone makers have come up with folded optics and foldable displays on their devices, it is time for incremental upgrades that still make a big difference. A case in point is the OnePlus 13 line that is expected to be one of the best value-for-money propositions that the company has ever created.

The OnePlus 12 starts from $800 and still includes a quad camera setup with quality sensors and periscope zoom lens, pristine 2K 120Hz display with dynamic refresh rate, and a big battery with ultrafast charging rate.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to kick things up further, and offer an even bigger battery, despite that it will be remaining relatively thin and light. NEw advancements in silicon battery chemistry are reportedly going to bring a 6,000 mAh battery to the OnePlus 13, and this rumor just got confirmed by a rather credible leaker.


In the US, the OnePlus 12 comes with 5400 mAh battery, as well as 80W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging speeds. Globally, however, the OnePlus 12 charges with 100W speeds, and the OnePlus 13 will be no exception.

The 6,000 mAh battery pack, however, will be the largest that OnePlus has ever placed in one of its phones, and that is a really amazing capacity to fit in a flagship given all the folded optics, big sensors, and other top-shelf camera paraphernalia that OnePlus has to also cram in there. 

In fact, 6,000 mAh batteries used to be a prerogative of a small niche of budget or lower midrange handsets whose whole purpose of existence and added value was their 2-day or 3-day battery life.

Not anymore, as the OnePlus 13 will offer that and flagship specs in a great pricing range, though it remains to be tested whether the phone will find its rightful place in our Battery Test Results hub, given the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor that is likely to power the handset.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

