OnePlus 13 would have the largest battery on a OnePlus phone

In the US, the OnePlus 12 comes with 5400 mAh battery, as well as 80W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging speeds. Globally, however, the OnePlus 12 charges with 100W speeds, and the OnePlus 13 will be no exception.





The 6,000 mAh battery pack, however, will be the largest that OnePlus has ever placed in one of its phones, and that is a really amazing capacity to fit in a flagship given all the folded optics, big sensors, and other top-shelf camera paraphernalia that OnePlus has to also cram in there.





In fact, 6,000 mAh batteries used to be a prerogative of a small niche of budget or lower midrange handsets whose whole purpose of existence and added value was their 2-day or 3-day battery life.