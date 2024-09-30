Subscribe to access exclusive content
OnePlus 13 front design revealed ahead of the flagship’s October launch

OnePlus
OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArena
OnePlus 13 is expected to be officially unveiled in October, which makes next month one of the busiest of the year when it comes to high-profile smartphone reveals.

Although the Chinese handset maker hasn’t yet confirmed when exactly the OnePlus 13 will be announced, we already know quite a few things about the flagship.

For starters, the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first smartphones to packs Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. It’s the same type of premiere as Vivo’s X200 series, which will be the first to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s direct competitor.

That said, we now have another picture showing the front design of the OnePlus 13. The previous sketch that we’ve already reported on only revealed the encased back side, but the new real-life image posted by OnePlus China President Li Jie on Weibo is a direct capture of the phone’s display.

What makes the post on Weibo even more important is the fact that OnePlus’s official said that the company’s next flagship boasts a second-generation “Oriental Screen” panel featuring BOE X2 advanced display technology.

The new BOE X2 technology is supposed to offer better performance than the previous generation. It also promises to provide improved color reproduction, lower power consumption, and even more accurate touch response.

OnePlus 13's panel | Image credit: Weibo/Li Jie

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 13 sports a large 6.82-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will offer a 24GB/1TB storage version and will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

As far as the camera goes, the upcoming OnePlus 13 is said to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX808 main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a second 50-megapixel LYW-600 ultra-wide lens, and a third 50-megapixel LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Very small punch hole in the OnePlus 13’s display houses a 32-megapixel secondary camera for state-of-the-art selfie. The flagship is expected to ship with ColorOS 15-based Android 15 in China, but this is just a rumor at the moment.

It’s unlikely that OnePlus will launch its flagship outside of China until early next year, but at least we’ll get to learn everything there is to know about the OnePlus 13 once the phone is introduced next month.
