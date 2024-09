OnePlus 13 front design revealed ahead of the flagship’s October launch

OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArena

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 's panel | Image credit: Weibo/Li Jie

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 13

According to previous rumors , thesports a large 6.82-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will offer a 24GB/1TB storage version and will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.As far as the camera goes, the upcomingis said to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX808 main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a second 50-megapixel LYW-600 ultra-wide lens, and a third 50-megapixel LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.Very small punch hole in the OnePlus 13’s display houses a 32-megapixel secondary camera for state-of-the-art selfie. The flagship is expected to ship with ColorOS 15-based Android 15 in China, but this is just a rumor at the moment.It’s unlikely that OnePlus will launch its flagship outside of China until early next year, but at least we’ll get to learn everything there is to know about theonce the phone is introduced next month.