Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 is a fantastic deal you can snag right now on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 is a fantastic deal you can snag right now on Amazon
The OnePlus 12 is OnePlus' current top-of-the-line smartphone, and it's among the best phones money can buy, hands down. That's why, we're sure you don't want to miss out on this deal, as it allows you to score sweet savings on exactly this mobile powerhouse.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the 256GB variant of the OnePlus 12 at a sweet, sweet $100 discount. And don't worry if you need more space, as the 512GB storage option is also on sale at the same markdown.

OnePlus 12 12GB/256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

The OnePlus 12 with 256GB of storage is on sale at a sweet $100 on Amazon. The phone offers amazing performance thanks to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and comes with fast 80W fast charging, which can recharge the whole battery in less than 40 minutes. Act fast and snag a unit for less today!
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12 12GB/512GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

If you need more space, the 512GB version is also on sale and available at the same $100 discount.
$100 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


We don't see this price cut for the first time, though. Amazon offered the same $100 discount on the 256GB model around the beginning of May. That being said, we're still extremely happy to cover it again and welcome it with open arms, since the phone is worth every dollar!

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12 can handle every task, including demanding games, without even breaking a sweat. Moreover, as a proper high-end smartphone, this bad boy takes incredible photos, sporting a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit. It also captures gorgeous selfies with its 32 MP front-facing camera.

Battery-wise, the phone boasts a huge 5,400mAh power cell, which should have enough power to last you the whole day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone comes with 80W wired charging and reaches 100% charge in just 37 minutes

The OnePlus 12 indeed offers a lot of bang for your buck with its amazing performance, camera capabilities, and impressive fast charging. But as Amazon's discount won't be available forever, we suggest taking advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless