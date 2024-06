The top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 is a fantastic deal you can snag right now on Amazon

OnePlus 12





The OnePlus 12 indeed offers a lot of bang for your buck with its amazing performance, camera capabilities, and impressive fast charging. But as Amazon's discount won't be available forever, we suggest taking advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs! We don't see this price cut for the first time, though. Amazon offered the same $100 discount on the 256GB model around the beginning of May. That being said, we're still extremely happy to cover it again and welcome it with open arms, since the phone is worth every dollar!Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, thecan handle every task, including demanding games, without even breaking a sweat. Moreover, as a proper high-end smartphone, this bad boy takes incredible photos, sporting a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit. It also captures gorgeous selfies with its 32 MP front-facing camera.Battery-wise, the phone boasts a huge 5,400mAh power cell, which should have enough power to last you the whole day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone comes with 80W wired charging and reaches 100% charge in just 37 minutesTheindeed offers a lot of bang for your buck with its amazing performance, camera capabilities, and impressive fast charging. But as Amazon's discount won't be available forever, we suggest taking advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs!

The OnePlus 12 is OnePlus ' current top-of-the-line smartphone, and it's among the best phones money can buy , hands down. That's why, we're sure you don't want to miss out on this deal, as it allows you to score sweet savings on exactly this mobile powerhouse.At the moment, Amazon is offering the 256GB variant of theat a sweet, sweet $100 discount. And don't worry if you need more space, as the 512GB storage option is also on sale at the same markdown.