Plunging to new all-time low, the 512GB OnePlus 12 is now a can't-pass-up deal

OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $250! The OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage is discounted by $250 on Amazon and is available at a new-all time low price. This means you can get one for less than $650 with this deal. The phone is among the best on the market, offering top-tier performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos and have great battery life. Don't hesitate! Save big now! $250 off (28%) Buy at Amazon



Rocking a top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 is a true powerhouse. Thanks to its huge amount of RAM and high-end processor, our friend here can deal with any task and demanding game without any hiccups. Its high-end hardware also makes it great for multitasking and a supreme choice for a power user.



On top of that, it'll have you covered during gatherings where you're the one snapping photos. Its 50 MP main camera captures stunning pictures with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. What's more, it can record videos in 8K resolution, allowing you to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality.



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Bottom line, the OnePlus 12 is worth every penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. The only downside we can think of is that the phone might arrive after Christmas. Still, it's an unmissable deal. So, if you don't need it for a present, we urge you to act fast and take advantage of this promo while it's still up for grabs! Rocking a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, theis a true powerhouse. Thanks to its huge amount of RAM and high-end processor, our friend here can deal with any task and demanding game without any hiccups. Its high-end hardware also makes it great for multitasking and a supreme choice for a power user.On top of that, it'll have you covered during gatherings where you're the one snapping photos. Its 50 MP main camera captures stunning pictures with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. What's more, it can record videos in 8K resolution, allowing you to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality.All that is powered by a solid 5,400mAh battery, so you can go through your day without worrying about running out of juice. And if you do run low, the 80W wired charging on board will get you back up and running in just 37 minutes.Bottom line, theis worth every penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. The only downside we can think of is that the phone might arrive after Christmas. Still, it's an unmissable deal. So, if you don't need it for a present, we urge you to act fast and take advantage of this promo while it's still up for grabs!

The OnePlus 12 is a phenomenal phone, and there's no doubt about it. Not only does it rival the big dogs like the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the performance department, but it also undercuts them with its starting price of $799.99. And right now, this handsome fella is an even bigger bang for your buck, as it's on sale at a massive $250 discount on Amazon.Thanks to this hefty price cut, you can get the 512GB version with a whopping 16GB of RAM for just under $650. This is a new all-time low for this exact variant of OnePlus ' flagship, making it a deal you should take advantage of right now.