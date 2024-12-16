Plunging to new all-time low, the 512GB OnePlus 12 is now a can't-pass-up deal
The OnePlus 12 is a phenomenal phone, and there's no doubt about it. Not only does it rival the big dogs like the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the performance department, but it also undercuts them with its starting price of $799.99. And right now, this handsome fella is an even bigger bang for your buck, as it's on sale at a massive $250 discount on Amazon.
Rocking a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 12 is a true powerhouse. Thanks to its huge amount of RAM and high-end processor, our friend here can deal with any task and demanding game without any hiccups. Its high-end hardware also makes it great for multitasking and a supreme choice for a power user.
All that is powered by a solid 5,400mAh battery, so you can go through your day without worrying about running out of juice. And if you do run low, the 80W wired charging on board will get you back up and running in just 37 minutes.
Thanks to this hefty price cut, you can get the 512GB version with a whopping 16GB of RAM for just under $650. This is a new all-time low for this exact variant of OnePlus' flagship, making it a deal you should take advantage of right now.
On top of that, it'll have you covered during gatherings where you're the one snapping photos. Its 50 MP main camera captures stunning pictures with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. What's more, it can record videos in 8K resolution, allowing you to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality.
Bottom line, the OnePlus 12 is worth every penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. The only downside we can think of is that the phone might arrive after Christmas. Still, it's an unmissable deal. So, if you don't need it for a present, we urge you to act fast and take advantage of this promo while it's still up for grabs!
