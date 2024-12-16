Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Plunging to new all-time low, the 512GB OnePlus 12 is now a can't-pass-up deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12 is a phenomenal phone, and there's no doubt about it. Not only does it rival the big dogs like the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the performance department, but it also undercuts them with its starting price of $799.99. And right now, this handsome fella is an even bigger bang for your buck, as it's on sale at a massive $250 discount on Amazon.

Thanks to this hefty price cut, you can get the 512GB version with a whopping 16GB of RAM for just under $650. This is a new all-time low for this exact variant of OnePlus' flagship, making it a deal you should take advantage of right now.

OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $250!

The OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage is discounted by $250 on Amazon and is available at a new-all time low price. This means you can get one for less than $650 with this deal. The phone is among the best on the market, offering top-tier performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos and have great battery life. Don't hesitate! Save big now!
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Rocking a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the OnePlus 12 is a true powerhouse. Thanks to its huge amount of RAM and high-end processor, our friend here can deal with any task and demanding game without any hiccups. Its high-end hardware also makes it great for multitasking and a supreme choice for a power user.

On top of that, it'll have you covered during gatherings where you're the one snapping photos. Its 50 MP main camera captures stunning pictures with vibrant colors and excellent dynamic range. What's more, it can record videos in 8K resolution, allowing you to capture every moment in crystal-clear quality.

All that is powered by a solid 5,400mAh battery, so you can go through your day without worrying about running out of juice. And if you do run low, the 80W wired charging on board will get you back up and running in just 37 minutes.

Bottom line, the OnePlus 12 is worth every penny spent and is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. The only downside we can think of is that the phone might arrive after Christmas. Still, it's an unmissable deal. So, if you don't need it for a present, we urge you to act fast and take advantage of this promo while it's still up for grabs!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless