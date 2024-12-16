Plunging to new all-time low, the 512GB OnePlus 12 is now a can't-pass-up deal

OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $250!

The OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage is discounted by $250 on Amazon and is available at a new-all time low price. This means you can get one for less than $650 with this deal. The phone is among the best on the market, offering top-tier performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 16GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos and have great battery life. Don't hesitate! Save big now!