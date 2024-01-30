Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Cool Best Buy deal is letting you save big on the OnePlus 11 with monstrous 16GB RAM

The exciting new OnePlus 12 is out and about, and preorders are going strong! What if you don’t really want to splurge on the latest and greatest OnePlus flagship, though? You can always pick the older but still incredibly impressive OnePlus 11, of course! And if you select Best Buy as your retailer, guess what – you get to save $170 on this incredible phone!

The Best Buy offer applies to the OnePlus flagship phone of 2023 with gigantic 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space, too! So far so good, right? What’s even better about the deal is that the online merchant doesn’t require you to activate your phone immediately.

As one of the best Android phones on the market, this bad boy is obviously set to impress. And it undoubtedly does a pretty good job of impressing users with its beautiful 6.72-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates, extra snappy performance, and incredible camera setup.

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC humming under the hood, this OnePlus phone is capable of wonders. As you might expect, casual web browsing and video streaming feel incredible. What’s worth mentioning here is that the show doesn’t stop once you run multiple apps simultaneously. After all, this bad boy has a head-turning 16GB RAM, allowing you to run over 40 apps without feeling any noticeable stutter.

The camera department, as mentioned earlier, is equally incredible. Here, you gave a 50MP main sensor, complemented by a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP 2X zoom shooter. You can expect the rear camera to capture accurate colors with no annoying overexposure or oversharpening that may make your photos look imperfect. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera.

Being a OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 11 also features a large 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast charging speeds. The US version of this epic phone supports 80W wired charging speeds that give you about 57% of power in just 15 minutes!

