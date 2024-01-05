Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Score huge savings on the powerful OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM at the official store

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score huge savings on the powerful OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM at the official store
Do you like OnePlus phones but don’t feel like waiting for the anticipated OnePlus 12 to hit the shelves? In that case, you might be OK with getting last year’s flagship instead. And you’d be right to do so, for there’s currently an awesome deal on the OnePlus 11 at the official store that lets you save $170 on the 16/256GB model.

The official retailer sweetens the pot by allowing trade-ins. You can trade in an older tablet, smartphone, or wearable device in good condition to receive up to $1,000 trade-in credit. But even if you don’t have an older piece of tech to spare, know that the $170 price cut is plenty good for this phone.

The 256GB OnePlus 11 is now $170 off at OnePlus.com

OnePlus.com is giving you an awesome chance to get one of the best phones in 2023, the OnePlus 11, at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 21%. The $170 price cut applies to the 16/256GB configuration. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boasting a superb 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, this phone has a lot to offer, especially now that it's $170 cheaper than usual.
$170 off (21%)
$629 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus


Unmistakably one of the best Android phones on the market, the OnePlus 11 gives you a lot of bang at its current price. It features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates, allowing you to get the best of both worlds: optimized battery life and an immersive user experience.

Complementing the great display is none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, aided by 16GB RAM, giving you the needed horsepower to handle pretty much anything you can think of. In OnePlus’ words, this particular configuration of the OnePlus 11 can run as many as 44 apps in the background. That’s to say, this puppy excels at multitasking, among other things.

As for the camera setup, the Android phone features a triple camera module on the rear with a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP 2X zoom. On the front, a 16MP front camera takes care of your awesome-looking selfies.

With the OnePlus 11, you can browse the web for over 13 hours or watch videos for almost 8.5 hours before the lights go off. That’s to say, the smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that lasts just about enough for the phone’s price range. What’s truly impressive on the battery front is the 80W charging speeds this puppy supports. So, you can get a day’s power in just half an hour.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless