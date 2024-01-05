Score huge savings on the powerful OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM at the official store

The 256GB OnePlus 11 is now $170 off at OnePlus.com

OnePlus.com is giving you an awesome chance to get one of the best phones in 2023, the OnePlus 11, at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 21%. The $170 price cut applies to the 16/256GB configuration. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boasting a superb 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, this phone has a lot to offer, especially now that it's $170 cheaper than usual.