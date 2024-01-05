Score huge savings on the powerful OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM at the official store
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like OnePlus phones but don’t feel like waiting for the anticipated OnePlus 12 to hit the shelves? In that case, you might be OK with getting last year’s flagship instead. And you’d be right to do so, for there’s currently an awesome deal on the OnePlus 11 at the official store that lets you save $170 on the 16/256GB model.
Unmistakably one of the best Android phones on the market, the OnePlus 11 gives you a lot of bang at its current price. It features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates, allowing you to get the best of both worlds: optimized battery life and an immersive user experience.
As for the camera setup, the Android phone features a triple camera module on the rear with a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP 2X zoom. On the front, a 16MP front camera takes care of your awesome-looking selfies.
With the OnePlus 11, you can browse the web for over 13 hours or watch videos for almost 8.5 hours before the lights go off. That’s to say, the smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that lasts just about enough for the phone’s price range. What’s truly impressive on the battery front is the 80W charging speeds this puppy supports. So, you can get a day’s power in just half an hour.
The official retailer sweetens the pot by allowing trade-ins. You can trade in an older tablet, smartphone, or wearable device in good condition to receive up to $1,000 trade-in credit. But even if you don’t have an older piece of tech to spare, know that the $170 price cut is plenty good for this phone.
Unmistakably one of the best Android phones on the market, the OnePlus 11 gives you a lot of bang at its current price. It features a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates, allowing you to get the best of both worlds: optimized battery life and an immersive user experience.
Complementing the great display is none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, aided by 16GB RAM, giving you the needed horsepower to handle pretty much anything you can think of. In OnePlus’ words, this particular configuration of the OnePlus 11 can run as many as 44 apps in the background. That’s to say, this puppy excels at multitasking, among other things.
As for the camera setup, the Android phone features a triple camera module on the rear with a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP 2X zoom. On the front, a 16MP front camera takes care of your awesome-looking selfies.
With the OnePlus 11, you can browse the web for over 13 hours or watch videos for almost 8.5 hours before the lights go off. That’s to say, the smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that lasts just about enough for the phone’s price range. What’s truly impressive on the battery front is the 80W charging speeds this puppy supports. So, you can get a day’s power in just half an hour.
Things that are NOT allowed: