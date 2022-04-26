 OnePlus set to launch over 15 devices this year - PhoneArena
OnePlus set to launch over 15 devices this year

Android OnePlus
Joshua Swingle
OnePlus to launch over 15 devices this year, most under Nord brand
Remember OnePlus? The Oppo-owned brand that quickly became known for launching one or two flagship smartphones each year that consistently undercut the competition by a significant margin. Well, that brand is essentially dead.

Most OnePlus smartphones will be launched under the Nord line


OnePlus is now a shadow of its former self and in another sign of its continued decline under Oppo's official ownership, a new report suggests that there are plans to launch over 15 OnePlus-branded smartphones by the end of 2022.

For reference, OnePlus released two devices each year between 2015 and 2018. This number has steadily increased in recent times, with the company launching seven models in 2021, though that's still much lower than 2022's total, which will be more than double last year's. 

Tipster Yogesh Brar has a very solid track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, and they report that the company is planning new smartphone launches every month until at least the next quarter. That means there should be some form of smartphone announcement in both May and June. 

These unveilings are likely to continue into the second half of the year and while the full list of OnePlus phones that'll be available in 2022 has yet to be revealed, we do know about at least four new models. These are the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3, and the vanilla OnePlus 10

As the report suggests, most of these belong to the Nord series. They're set to follow the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Ace, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which are currently the only OnePlus smartphones released thus far this year. 
