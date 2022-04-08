First OnePlus foldable phone incoming, and it may be cute and affordable





This has been the OnePlus modus operandi for a while now, but the source claims that the first OnePlus foldable phone will be nearly identical with the cute and ergonomically sized Oppo Find N, so it could just be a matter of providing its global availability under a brand more recognizable in the US such as OnePlus.





9.0 OPPO Find N The Good Compact, easy to carry around form factor

Excellent display quality

Barely visible screen crease in the hinge area

Comparatively affordable

Very good stereo speakers The Bad Limited availability

60Hz exterior display

Gaudy colors in AI camera mode

Ultrawide camera lens positioning makes it easy to smudge





On the other hand, the third phone brand under the BBK Holding conglomerate that houses Oppo and OnePlus - Vivo - will soon be releasing a foldable phone in its turn, too, which, judging from the leaked renders , will look rather different.









The Vivo X Fold is expected to be announced on April 11, and sport an 8" 1440p 120Hz main display with a squarish 4:3.5 aspect ratio. At 6.5 inches, its external screen and overall size will be much larger than the Find N's, so the X Fold could be positioned as an expensive foldable flagship, given the rumored 5x periscope zoom camera it is supposed to have.





That's a different strategy than what OnePlus will be pursuing with the Find N lookalike which is one of the most affordable foldables at the moment and its OnePlus-branded global version could very well launch at an even lower price point.





