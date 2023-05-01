The blazing fast OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale at its highest discounts to date
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and released in early 2022, the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro is obviously not quite as advanced and as "modern" as many of the overall best phones available in 2023.
Of course, you also need to pay significantly more for the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max colossus than last year's best OnePlus handset, and that's even more true than usual right now.
That's because the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is down to new record low prices of $449 and $549 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively for a limited time. You're looking at massive discounts of $350 and $320 respectively available both directly at the smartphone manufacturer and Best Buy, which OnePlushopes to be able to keep going until May 14.
Given the incredible value you can get here for the normal price of a mid-range phone, that might not be possible, so it's probably wise to hurry and place your order before inventory starts to run low.
The entry-level storage variant packs a decent 8 gigs of RAM, mind you, while the top-of-the-line model adds an extra 4 gigs of the good stuff to an already remarkable value equation for a pretty much unrivaled multitasking experience in today's mobile hardware landscape.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is obviously very "current" from a software perspective as well, running Android 13 after an incredibly early update delivered more than seven months ago, which strongly suggests Android 14 will also arrive by the end of the year.
Believe it or not, this bad boy holds an important advantage over the non-Pro OnePlus 11 in its blazing fast 50W wireless charging capabilities while also supporting excellent 65W wired charging speeds (in North America).
The 120Hz refresh rate-capable Fluid AMOLED display and Hasselblad-endowed triple rear-facing camera system are similarly impressive, especially at a starting price of only 450 bucks. Any key weaknesses to note? Probably. But we're simply too mesmerized by that expansive list of strengths to even notice them, let alone consider them major deal-breaking aspects.
