The blazing fast OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale at its highest discounts to date





OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Colors $350 off (44%) $449 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $350 off (44%) $449 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black Color $320 off (37%) $549 $869 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black Color, No Carrier Activation Required $320 off (37%) $549 99 $869 99 Buy at BestBuy





hopes to be able to keep going until May 14. That's because the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is down to new record low prices of $449 and $549 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively for a limited time. You're looking at massive discounts of $350 and $320 respectively available both directly at the smartphone manufacturer and Best Buy, which OnePlus to be able to keep going until May 14.





Given the incredible value you can get here for the normal price of a mid-range phone , that might not be possible, so it's probably wise to hurry and place your order before inventory starts to run low.





The entry-level storage variant packs a decent 8 gigs of RAM, mind you, while the top-of-the-line model adds an extra 4 gigs of the good stuff to an already remarkable value equation for a pretty much unrivaled multitasking experience in today's mobile hardware landscape.









Believe it or not, this bad boy holds an important advantage over the non-Pro OnePlus 11 in its blazing fast 50W wireless charging capabilities while also supporting excellent 65W wired charging speeds (in North America).





The 120Hz refresh rate-capable Fluid AMOLED display and Hasselblad-endowed triple rear-facing camera system are similarly impressive, especially at a starting price of only 450 bucks. Any key weaknesses to note? Probably. But we're simply too mesmerized by that expansive list of strengths to even notice them, let alone consider them major deal-breaking aspects.