 Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Polls OnePlus

Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?
OnePlus is back! Well, the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro came months after the Chinese premiere on January 11 but the good news is that this beast of a phone is now available globally and in the US.

There’s a lot to like about the device - we did a full OnePlus 10 Pro review the moment we got it in our techy hands, so check that one out for a deeper dive.

Long story short, with the OnePlus 10 Pro you’re getting one of the best displays in the industry, blazing-fast charging, Hasselblad-branded cameras, the latest chipset, and all that goodness comes at a pretty decent price.

So, the usual question - is the OnePlus 10 Pro hot or not? Would you buy it at $899? OnePlus slowly strayed away from its “Flagship killer” roots, and now the company offers just “Flagships” period. Plus a bunch of affordable models under the Nord moniker. Could the OnePlus 10 Pro take the fight to the big guys - the Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras, though?

OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?

Vote View Result

Let’s hear your voice! What would the fate of this far east flagship be? Vote in our poll and share your OnePlus thoughts in the comments below. Oh, and by the way, for all OnePlus fans out there, we have a special Quiz to test your knowledge - be sure to give it a shot!

More Polls:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
Review
8.5
$900 Special BestBuy 53%off $420 Special OnePlus $900 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The best T-Mobile deals - updated April 2022
by Rado Minkov,  3
The best T-Mobile deals - updated April 2022
After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port
by Daniel Petrov,  0
After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port
Samsung teams with iFixit to let you repair your own Galaxy phone display and replace the battery
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung teams with iFixit to let you repair your own Galaxy phone display and replace the battery
Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out the best US OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-order deal at Best Buy
-$100
Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
Grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch the new product video for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Apple releases minor updates that could fix major iPhone and Apple Watch issues
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple releases minor updates that could fix major iPhone and Apple Watch issues
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless