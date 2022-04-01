Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?1
There’s a lot to like about the device - we did a full OnePlus 10 Pro review the moment we got it in our techy hands, so check that one out for a deeper dive.
Long story short, with the OnePlus 10 Pro you’re getting one of the best displays in the industry, blazing-fast charging, Hasselblad-branded cameras, the latest chipset, and all that goodness comes at a pretty decent price.
So, the usual question - is the OnePlus 10 Pro hot or not? Would you buy it at $899? OnePlus slowly strayed away from its “Flagship killer” roots, and now the company offers just “Flagships” period. Plus a bunch of affordable models under the Nord moniker. Could the OnePlus 10 Pro take the fight to the big guys - the Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras, though?
Let’s hear your voice! What would the fate of this far east flagship be? Vote in our poll and share your OnePlus thoughts in the comments below. Oh, and by the way, for all OnePlus fans out there, we have a special Quiz to test your knowledge - be sure to give it a shot!
