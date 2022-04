Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?

OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not? Definitely hot! Hot but expensive... Can't decide...need more time... Nah, it's a bit meh. I prefer Samsung/Apple flagships. Other (in the comments) Definitely hot! 9.68% Hot but expensive... 9.68% Can't decide...need more time... 14.52% Nah, it's a bit meh. 40.32% I prefer Samsung/Apple flagships. 25.81% Other (in the comments) 0%

OnePlus is back! Well, the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro came months after the Chinese premiere on January 11 but the good news is that this beast of a phone is now available globally and in the US.There’s a lot to like about the device - we did a full OnePlus 10 Pro review the moment we got it in our techy hands, so check that one out for a deeper dive.Long story short, with the OnePlus 10 Pro you’re getting one of the best displays in the industry, blazing-fast charging, Hasselblad-branded cameras, the latest chipset, and all that goodness comes at a pretty decent price.So, the usual question - is the OnePlus 10 Pro hot or not? Would you buy it at $899? OnePlus slowly strayed away from its “Flagship killer” roots, and now the company offers just “Flagships” period. Plus a bunch of affordable models under the Nord moniker. Could the OnePlus 10 Pro take the fight to the big guys - the Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultras, though?