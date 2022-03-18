Poll: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - hot or not?0
Let’s quickly sum up the specs. The A53 comes equipped with a bright (800 nits) and crisp 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This display supports refresh rates up to 120Hz, just like the big shots from the S family.
The phone comes with 6/128GB base storage configuration, and there’s also an 8/256GB version. What’s even more surprising (and exciting) is the microSD card slot - a feature that’s been missing from Galaxy flagships for years now.
There’s also a new Exynos 1280 chipset, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a camera system that… we need to test to say whether it’s good or not. On paper it looks like the one in the Galaxy A52 but there might be some software magic involved. Have we mentioned the IP67 rating?
So, I’m not here to sell you this phone, obviously - but there are reasons to be excited! The price of all that goodness is just $449.99! That’s pretty close to the iPhone SE (2022), and I won’t even start to make any comparisons. I’ll just leave this here: “4.7-inch 720p LCD screen.”
The point of today’s poll is to see if you’re as excited as I am about Samsung's new upper midrange phone. You clearly weren’t impressed with the iPhone SE (2022) if we take a look at the corresponding poll but what about the A53? Shoot your excitement (or the lack of it) in the comments below.
