Poll: Is your current phone cheaper or more expensive than your previous one?

Mariyan Slavov
By
5
Poll: Is your current phone cheaper or more expensive than your previous one?
Here’s an interesting question - are phones getting more expensive each year, and do people buy them nonetheless? I feel that smartphones now cost too much but it might be just me - after all, a couple of years ago I bought a Nokia 8 for about $400, and it was a flagship phone (albeit a Nokia).

Then I got my Huawei Mate 20 Pro shortly afterward for north of $1000, so yeah - different phones, different target groups but still - it seems that people are buying expensive phones. I might be wrong, though - the Galaxy A-series is selling like crazy (way better than the S-series, actually), so maybe people are buying affordable phones too.

The real question is - are they coming from a more expensive flagship phone, thus downgrading, or is it the same thing there - just buying the newest A-series model (or any other phone for that matter), which is ever so slightly more expensive than the previous one.

Complicated explanations aside, the question is simple - is your current phone more expensive than your previous one? Or is it cheaper? Of course, there are complications such as trade-in deals, more than one phone, gifts, and whatnot. For all these, please share your story in the comment section below.

Is your current phone cheaper or more expensive than your previous one?

Vote View Result


