Behold the familiar design and full spec sheet of 2022's second and final OnePlus flagship

OnePlus has sure been keeping us on our toes since it officially became an Oppo subsidiary , greatly revising its traditional product launch schedule to squeeze in more Nord-branded mid-rangers than we have time to mention here while inexplicably holding off the global 10 Pro powerhouse and even more inexplicably "omitting" its vanilla flavor altogether.









As it turns out, both Steve Hemmerstoffer and Max Jambor could prove (at least partially) correct in their predictions (assumptions?), as the OnePlus 10 and 10T 5G are now likely to be one and the same device.

The design is more important than the name anyway









The rear-facing camera module, for one thing, stands out by occupying the full width of the as-yet unannounced high-end phone, not to mention that it moves the Hasselblad signage from the left side to the right (for some reason) while also shuffling around the three imaging sensors and LED flash.









Then you have a flat screen purportedly measuring around 6.7 inches in diagonal in lieu of the Pro's curved AMOLED display that happens to stand tall at 6.7 inches of its own, as well as a centered rather than a top left-mounted hole punch, and alas, no handy alert slider found next to or opposite the power key and volume buttons of the OnePlus 10 or 10T.





As far as the final marketing name is concerned, Yogesh Brar, who supplied these renders and the information we'll detail below to the folks over at onsitego, has no opinion to share at the moment, "leaving it up to the brand" to decide what path to ultimately walk on.





If you ask us, it makes way more sense to release this bad boy as the OnePlus 10T 5G six, seven, or nine months after the 10 Pro instead of opting for a straightforward OnePlus 10 name that might sound outdated to certain prospective buyers who don't follow the mobile tech news very religiously.

Here are the (alleged) specs in full





6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

50MP primary camera with OIS

16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter

2MP macro lens

32MP selfie camera

4,800mAh battery

150W fast charging capabilities

Android 12-based OxygenOS 12

In-display fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

128 and 256GB storage configurations

8 and 12GB RAM options



Whether it'll be called OnePlus 10 or 10T in the end, this big guy sounds (and looks) like a decidedly worthy contender for the title of best Android phone in 2022 based on these specifications, most of which are now verified by two similarly credible sources.









We're obviously looking at a less advanced (and less expensive) version of the OnePlus 10 Pro here with a lower-res display, far less impressive cameras, slightly smaller battery, and presumably, no wireless charging technology in tow.





But believe it or not, future buyers of the OnePlus 10/10T could get quite a bit of extra raw power thanks to an upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC (and not a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 that was purportedly considered for a little while), as well as significantly faster charging.




