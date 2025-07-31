Dropbox Passwords is shutting down – export your data before October 28
Dropbox is retiring its password manager after just five years. Autofill stops in August, mobile app ends in September, and full data deletion hits October 28.
Image Credit - FlyD on Unsplash
Dropbox has just announced that Dropbox Passwords is going to be discontinued on October 28. This means, after five years, Dropbox's credential management service is ending.
There will be a phased approach to the shutdown of the service, as the company says. First, the password manager will become view-only from August 28, which means you won't be able to fill in new passwords, and also, autofill features will be disabled.
Then, on September 11, the mobile app will stop working, but the browser extension will remain functional until the final phase.
Basically, you have until October 28 to export your data. On October 28, Dropbox will be permanently deleting all stored passwords, usernames, and payment information from its servers.
Dropbox recommends users transfer their credentials to apps like 1Password before the final end date. The company is also offering export guides on its website.
According to Dropbox, this closure will allow the company to focus on enhancing features in its core products. We also know that Dropbox Passwords has faced serious competition over the years from 1Password, LastPass, and even solutions that are built-in, like Apple's, Google's, and Microsoft's.
Dropbox purchased the password manager Valt back in 2019. After that, the company launched Dropbox Passwords in 2020. The service was initially available for paid subscribers, but it then expanded to all users in 2021.
I personally think that this isn't too surprising. Dropbox Passwords never really took off the way some of the other services did. With so many people already using built-in options from Apple, Google, or Microsoft – or more established apps like 1Password – it was always going to be a tough space to compete in.
Personally, I've been using Apple's built-in Passwords app, and it does the job well enough for me. Still, for anyone who relied on Dropbox Passwords, this change might be a bit of a hassle. At least the company is giving users time and tools to export everything safely before the shutdown.
