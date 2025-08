Foxconn's big AI play could power Apple's next big thing

Meanwhile, TECO was originally a car engine maker. It's also expanded into EVs, energy storage, and even data center construction. Foxconn, on the other hand, is also manufacturing server racks designed for AI workloads, in a collaboration with Nvidia.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Will Foxconn play a key role in Apple's AI future? Yes, Apple needs solid infrastructure Maybe, but it's too early to tell No, Apple will go its own way Who's Foxconn again? Yes, Apple needs solid infrastructure 57.14% Maybe, but it's too early to tell 28.57% No, Apple will go its own way 14.29% Who's Foxconn again? 0%

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

If you've not been living under a rock in the past couple of years, you obviously know that AI is now the big industry trend. Now, Apple 's biggest assembler, Foxconn, is also betting big on AI, teaming up with TECO for an all-in-one solution for next-gen data centers.There's currently a race in the tech industry on who is going to build the proper infrastructure needed to support the growing needs of artificial intelligence.Foxconn is now reportedly buying a 10% stake in TECO Electric & Machinery. This action is part of its recent efforts in data center infrastructure. Thus would also be another step in Foxconn's move beyond consumer electronics.Foxconn is mainly known to be the firm (based in Taiwan) that assembles Apple's iPhones. Apparently, now, Focxonn is aiming to also get a dominant position in the world of generative AI. The company seems to be betting on infrastructure that would support AI.Apple is very likely to also benefit from this deal. The Cupertino tech giant has very ambitious plans for generative AI in the future, and that would require an expanded server infrastructure globally to support all these demanding AI tasks. Possibly, Foxconn may get involved with this, given the ties between the two companies.Towards the end of last year, Apple was rumored to be looking to build its own servers to handle AI tasks. And indeed, Foxconn is one of the partners that can help make this happen. Hopefully, this deal can help Apple give us the promised Apple Intelligence features that we're yet to see (hello, there, context-aware Siri).