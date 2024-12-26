No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing
Samsung’s One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series is finally rolling out after a slight delay. The first beta arrived in early December, followed by a second update a few weeks later.
With the official release of One UI 7 set to launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, many have been wondering if older Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S23, will also get access to the beta. However, recent leaks suggest this might not happen.
According to leaker FamilyTaes, Samsung likely won’t extend the One UI 7 beta program to the Galaxy S23 or older Galaxy models. Instead, Samsung seems to be planning a direct release of the stable One UI 7 software for these devices, likely after the Galaxy S25 launch.
This change in strategy might be a sign of Samsung’s level of confidence in the software’s stability or simply an effort to streamline the rollout process for all devices.
One UI 7 brings several notable improvements, such as camera continuity, a more dynamic Now Bar, and a vertical app drawer. These upgrades aim to enhance multitasking and make the overall interface more intuitive.
Samsung’s decision to exclude older devices from the beta program might come down to resource allocation or timing. With the Galaxy S25 launch right around the corner, the company could be focusing its efforts on the newest devices.
In the past, Samsung included older flagship models in its beta programs, but this time, it seems the Galaxy S24 series is the main focus. The stable version of One UI 7 for older devices is expected to arrive in early February 2025, around the same time the Galaxy S25 hits store shelves on February 7, 2025.
While Galaxy S24 users are currently testing the beta, they can expect 2-3 more updates before Samsung finalizes the software. The third beta is rumored to arrive next week, leaving Samsung just enough time to address remaining bugs before the global release.
Why no beta for older models?
This approach also shows Samsung’s confidence in the testing process for the Galaxy S24 series. Extensive beta testing there could mean the stable version is already in good shape, reducing the need for additional testing on older devices.
