No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing

One UI 7

Galaxy S23

No beta for Galaxy S23 or other older devices

One UI 7

One UI 7

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

One UI 7

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

One UI 7

Why no beta for older models?

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24

With the official release ofset to launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, many have been wondering if older Galaxy devices, like the, will also get access to the beta. However, recent leaks suggest this might not happen.According to leaker FamilyTaes Samsung likely won’t extend thebeta program to the Galaxy S23 or older Galaxy models. Instead, Samsung seems to be planning a direct release of the stablesoftware for these devices, likely after thelaunch.In the past, Samsung included older flagship models in its beta programs, but this time, it seems theseries is the main focus. The stable version offor older devices is expected to arrive in early February 2025, around the same time thehits store shelves on February 7, 2025.This change in strategy might be a sign of Samsung’s level of confidence in the software’s stability or simply an effort to streamline the rollout process for all devices.Whileusers are currently testing the beta, they can expect 2-3 more updates before Samsung finalizes the software. The third beta is rumored to arrive next week, leaving Samsung just enough time to address remaining bugs before the global release.brings several notable improvements, such as camera continuity, a more dynamic Now Bar, and a vertical app drawer. These upgrades aim to enhance multitasking and make the overall interface more intuitive.Samsung’s decision to exclude older devices from the beta program might come down to resource allocation or timing. With thelaunch right around the corner, the company could be focusing its efforts on the newest devices.This approach also shows Samsung’s confidence in the testing process for theseries. Extensive beta testing there could mean the stable version is already in good shape, reducing the need for additional testing on older devices.