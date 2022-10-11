 October Prime Day Headphones Deals: AirPods (2nd-gen) are down by 43%! - PhoneArena
Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Prime Early Access sales are LIVE
The first day of Prime Day in October is underway. Grab the best deals now!

October Prime Day Headphones Deals: AirPods (2nd-gen) are down by 43%!

Picks Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
October Prime Day Headphones Deals: AirPods (2nd-gen) are down by 43%!
Amazon is carrying out a special shopping event dubbed as Prime Early Access, and the number of great deals are only increasing. Among said deals, there are tons of good offers on headphones and earbuds, not only at Amazon, but at other retailers like BestBuy as well.

Headphones from some of the most popular audio-related brands that you’ve come to know and love throughout the years such as Bose, Sony, JBL, and others are all present. In other words, you are bound to find at least one pair that you have been patiently waiting to get discounted and be ripe for spending your cash on them.

Jump to section:

Get Amazon Prime for fast shipping and exclusive deals


Best Prime Early Access Earbuds Deals


October Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro deal: save 32%

Amazon currently has a 32% discount from the list price of the AirPods Pro for Prime Day 2.
$79 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day AirPods with Wireless Charging case deal: save 29%

The AirPods with wireless charging case are now discounted by 29% at Amazon. A great Prime Day 2 deal making these great AirPods more affordable right now.
$57 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) deal: save 43%

An epic Prime Day 2 discount is present at Amazon for the AirPods 2nd generation. You can now save 43% off their retail price.
$69 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): get them with a 6% discount

$14 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tour PRO+

$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - now 25% off

Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Buds Pro are 25% off in this October Prime Day deal. Snatch these and get active noise cancellation, IPX7 water resistance, long battery life, crystal clear sound during calls, and more. This is an absolutely wonderful deal, and what's more, you can get the Buds Pro in various beautiful colors!
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live - now 41% off

These extremely comfortable and elegant earbuds are almost half their original price (41% off) in this October Prime Day deal. Some of the key features include AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, up to 29 hours of music playback, active noise canceling, and more.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 - now 21% off

Amazon is running a Prime Day 2 deal on the Galaxy Buds 2 slashing 1/4 off their regular price - a great pair of true wireless earbuds, with noise cancelling tech onboard, ambient sound, touch controls, and more. You can save 21% right now but act fast!
$32 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ - NOW $110 OFF

Get a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ earbuds at one of their lowest price ever - up to $150 off. These noise canceling earbuds normally cost almost $400 but now you can get them a lot cheaper during Prime Day 2.
$110 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active - NOW 17% OFF

Get 17% off Jabra's latest Elite 7 Active earbuds - great for active people. SAATI Acoustex mesh for wind protection, 4 microphones, IP57 protection.
$30 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro - NOW 20% OFF

Save 20% on a pair of Powerbeats Pro with this October Prime Day deal. Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hours of Listening Time, Sweat Resistant.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life P2

$14 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Reflect Mini NC

$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Endurance Peak II

$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless - 12% discount

These true wireless earbuds from Skullcandy are discounted by 12% at Amazon right now. Long battery life, several EQ modes, Tile support.
$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds - 40% off

The JBL Vibe 200TWS modes is heavily discounted this Prime Day 2, shaving 40% of the regular price ($49.99). These true wireless earbuds feature JBL's Deep Bass technology, long battery life, and premium design.
$20 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

There is a time and place for headphones, and then there are those situations where you need something lighter and more practical, i.e. a pair of earbuds. Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Early Access shopping event is full to the brim with awesome deals on wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are hard to miss!

The Apple AirPods Pro 1st and 2nd generations are discounted at 32% and 6% respectively, while the Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live are going for 41% and 21% off of their original price tags. There are plenty of others to choose from as well.

The Prime Early Access sale that Amazon is carrying out right now, or October Prime Day as many call it, was definitely a bit of a surprise. Why Amazon chose to do this is under debate, but whatever the reasoning behind it, it almost feels like Christmass is early and we are already entering the holiday season.

Other prime day picks to keep track of:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Best Buy shows Prime Day who is boss with killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
YouTube’s latest new feature is a game changer for both users and creators
YouTube’s latest new feature is a game changer for both users and creators
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices drop below October Prime Day deals

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless