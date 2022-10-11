October Prime Day Headphones Deals: AirPods (2nd-gen) are down by 43%!
Amazon is carrying out a special shopping event dubbed as Prime Early Access, and the number of great deals are only increasing. Among said deals, there are tons of good offers on headphones and earbuds, not only at Amazon, but at other retailers like BestBuy as well.
Headphones from some of the most popular audio-related brands that you’ve come to know and love throughout the years such as Bose, Sony, JBL, and others are all present. In other words, you are bound to find at least one pair that you have been patiently waiting to get discounted and be ripe for spending your cash on them.
Best Prime Early Access Earbuds Deals
There is a time and place for headphones, and then there are those situations where you need something lighter and more practical, i.e. a pair of earbuds. Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Early Access shopping event is full to the brim with awesome deals on wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are hard to miss!
The Apple AirPods Pro 1st and 2nd generations are discounted at 32% and 6% respectively, while the Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live are going for 41% and 21% off of their original price tags. There are plenty of others to choose from as well.
The Prime Early Access sale that Amazon is carrying out right now, or October Prime Day as many call it, was definitely a bit of a surprise. Why Amazon chose to do this is under debate, but whatever the reasoning behind it, it almost feels like Christmass is early and we are already entering the holiday season.
