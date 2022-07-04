Nothing Phone: Carl Pei's anti-iPhone Android falls into the OnePlus mainstream trap, but that's OK!



As you can tell by the spec sheet, if we ignore the hype that's been building up around the Nothing Phone for the past year, the simple way of looking at the it is as a mid-range Android device with LEDs lights and a cheeky name that opens up a million different pun opportunities. I call them pupportunities

Let's go!

Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 1: Flagship Killer 2.0 - OnePlus (almost) all over again...





marketing campaign

OK, painfully familiar.

Peid

hype machine…

Check, check, and check….

Unsurprisingly, it seems to be working quite well so far!

Flagship Killer 2.0

Name them with me:



The Nothing Phone will not be available in North America (the OnePlus One wasn't either)

The Nothing Phone will be sold through an invite-only system (like the OnePlus One)

The Nothing Phone will not be a direct flagship contender as far as overall specs and price are concerned (despite the fact that flagship phone sales are hitting a new high as of Q1 2022)





But of course, that's not where the story ends...

The Nothing community (partly made up of OG OnePlus users) is behind Carl Pei & Co





…

…

Focus on better repair-ability . Do not super Lock the Hardware.

Same for Software. Let people play with it, do not make it a super closed system.

Price appropriately. DO NOT become greedy. Money will come gradually with other services also.

Build a great ecosystem (I know you guys are working for this).

Always be young, energetic, do not become lazy eventually and make your product just to sell it. Make it innovative and compelling.

Make a model "X" of your phone which can be super rich with features .. like your testing bed for phone enthusiasts.

However, is that enough to break into an extremely saturated phone market in 2022, where we have phones at any price tag and with a dozen different selling points? Let me tell you what makes me question Nothing's idea of a competitive mid-range phone and why despite my reservations, I remain optimistic about the Carl Pei's Phone 1...Before we dive into the nerdy bits and bops, I can't avoid giving credit to Nothing's terrific. Sure, it's a familiar marketing campaign.But it's the samestrategy that turned OnePlus into aThe slow but steadily paced mythical feature reveals on social media; the direct manner in which the company likes to address its audience; and the overachieving nature, which is so typical for a startup.The Nothing phone's exclusive hands-on YouTube video has over 6.5 million hits, which is about as impressive as it gets for a debuting unreleased phone. However, there are a few things that might challenge Carl Pei's idea of a, and some of them are rather obvious.Despite the availability hardships that are unavoidable when you have a small team of 300 people, Pei & Co have the attention of nearly 200k people who've signed up to pre-order the Nothing Phone 1. Here are a few enthusiastic YouTube comments from March, when Pei announced the Nothing Phone: