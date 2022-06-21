Nothing Phone (1) shown off with flashy LED system; might skip the US
These days it’s not often that you see a new brand enter the smartphone industry. A lot of that comes down to the sheer amount of competition and the difficulty in differentiating a phone from rivals.
But Nothing isn’t shying away from the challenge. Its first phone — the Nothing Phone (1) — launches on July 12 and today the device has been shown off from every angle for the very first time.
In a hands-on video posted by YouTuber Marques Brownlee earlier today, we get a glimpse at the front panel of the Nothing Phone (1). Unlike the transparent rear, it’s quite generic, complete with a punch-hole in the left corner and slim, uniform bezels.
The Nothing Phone (1) is fitted with 900 LEDs
A closer look at the back of the Phone (1) is also provided, with Brownlee revealing details about how the device uses an array of 900 LED lights spread across the entire panel to inform the user. The LED system is called the ‘Glyph Interface.’ It lights up and pulses for notifications, and it’ll glow when wireless charging.
There’s also a feature that lights up the bottom strip of LEDs while charging to provide a quick preview of the battery level. And of course, it can be used in conjunction with the camera. When the regular flash isn’t good enough, the entire Glyph Interface can be turned on to nicely illuminate the subject before you capture your shot.
To coincide with the Phone (1) reveal, Nothing has started an auction of StockX for the first 100 units that are manufactured. As of the time of writing, the highest bid stands at almost $2,700.
Wider availability is expected on July 12, with the brand having already confirmed carrier partnerships across the globe for markets like the UK and Australia. The US hasn’t been mentioned and, as noted by TechRadar, it might be because Nothing doesn’t intend to launch the Phone (1) there.
The disclaimer at the bottom of the StockX page states that the device “isn’t fully supported in North America.” It’s unclear what that means, but it might indicate that Nothing is following in Xiaomi and Oppo’s footsteps by skipping the US.
Lastly, the LED system is linked to ringtones. Different ones have different light patterns, meaning you could use a specific ringtone for a specific contact and be able to distinguish the caller based on the LED pattern even when muted.
