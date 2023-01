Nothing Ear (2) earphones may launch soon, certification hints

The listing is for model number B155 and pretty much confirms only the obvious: that this is related to a pair of true wireless earbuds, coming from the makers of the Nothing phone . The aforementioned product number matches with one spotted online for gaining a Bluetooth SIG certification, from which we learned that the buds will be enabled for Bluetooth 5.2.The only other mention of the Ear (2) TWS buds was related to a render leak, which showcased very minimal changes and claimed an October 26 release date, which came and went, but without the releasing of the new earbuds part. Given the major jump in case design that we saw when comparing the Ear (1) and the Ear Sticks, it’s safe to say that if the Ear (2) are coming, they are likely to receive a cool redesign.And that’s about everything we’ve heard about a Nothing Ear (2) buds release. It’s not much to go on, but it certainly shows that the Nothing Phone — which is finally headed to the US — company has no intention of slowing down. Only time will tell if a release is truly imminent and we’re eager to see what innovations an Ear (1) sequel will bring.