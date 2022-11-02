Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Nothing updates earbuds controls ahead of Ear (stick) launch

Accessories Software updates
@cosminvasile
Nothing updates earbuds controls ahead of Ear (stick) launch
Nothing announced last month its second audio accessory, the Ear (stick), which should hit shelves in late November. Today, the company revealed a set of improvements that will benefit not just customers who buy the upcoming Ear (stick), but also those who already own the Ear (1).

First off, Nothing announced that the recently released software update will have the Ear (stick) features and customizations integrated into Device Details, which can be accessed via Quick Settings. This is only available for those who own the company’s Phone (1), whereas non-Phone (1) users will get the same via the new Nothing X app.

Those who own the Ear (1) can already take advantage of the new controls in Phone (1)’s Device Details or the Nothing X app. Here are some of the most important features now available for your Ear (1):

  • Switch between Active Noise Cancellation modes
  • Customize gesture controls
  • Choose between different preset equalizer settings
  • In-ear detection
  • Find My Earbuds
  • Check battery levels of each earbud and the case
  • Download firmware updates

Similar features are available for those who plan to purchase Nothing’s upcoming Ear (stick) buds, with one addition, low lag mode. Below is the full list of features available for the Ear (stick) at launch:

  • Customize gesture controls
  • Customize equalizer settings for tailored low, mid, and high frequency levels
  • In-ear detection
  • Low lag mode
  • Find My Earbuds
  • Check battery levels of each earbud and the case
  • Download firmware updates



If you have the Phone (1), simply connect the Ear (1) or Ear (stick) to your device by pressing and holding the pairing button on the charging case. Then, long press the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings or open Settings / Connected Device, tap on the “Gear” icon on the connected Nothing earbuds and all settings and features should be automatically integrated into Device Details.

Those who don’t own the Phone (1) will have to download the Nothing X app on the Google Play Store or App Store to benefit from the latest improvements. Non-Phone (1) users who already have the Ear (1) app should download the latest update to turn it into the Nothing X app.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless