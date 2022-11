Nothing updates earbuds controls ahead of Ear (stick) launch

Switch between Active Noise Cancellation modes

Customize gesture controls

Choose between different preset equalizer settings

In-ear detection

Find My Earbuds

Check battery levels of each earbud and the case

Download firmware updates

Customize gesture controls

Customize equalizer settings for tailored low, mid, and high frequency levels

In-ear detection

Low lag mode

Find My Earbuds

Check battery levels of each earbud and the case

Download firmware updates





Settings / Connected Device , tap on the “Gear” icon on the connected Nothing earbuds and all settings and features should be automatically integrated into Device Details.



Those who don’t own the Phone (1) will have to download the Nothing X app on the If you have the Phone (1), simply connect the Ear (1) or Ear (stick) to your device by pressing and holding the pairing button on the charging case. Then, long press the Bluetooth icon in the Quick Settings or open, tap on the “Gear” icon on the connected Nothing earbuds and all settings and features should be automatically integrated into Device Details.Those who don’t own the Phone (1) will have to download the Nothing X app on the Google Play Store or App Store to benefit from the latest improvements. Non-Phone (1) users who already have the Ear (1) app should download the latest update to turn it into the Nothing X app.

Nothing announced last month its second audio accessory , the Ear (stick), which should hit shelves in late November. Today, the company revealed a set of improvements that will benefit not just customers who buy the upcoming Ear (stick), but also those who already own the Ear (1).First off, Nothing announced that the recently released software update will have the Ear (stick) features and customizations integrated into Device Details, which can be accessed via Quick Settings. This is only available for those who own the company’s Phone (1) , whereas non-Phone (1) users will get the same via the new Nothing X app.Those who own the Ear (1) can already take advantage of the new controls in Phone (1)’s Device Details or the Nothing X app. Here are some of the most important features now available for your Ear (1):Similar features are available for those who plan to purchase Nothing’s upcoming Ear (stick) buds, with one addition, low lag mode. Below is the full list of features available for the Ear (stick) at launch: