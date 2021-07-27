Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Nothing Ear (1) launching today

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Nothing is easily the most exciting tech company to be formed in recent times, mostly because it’s still an enigma. It is helmed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei — the person who was the public face for OnePlus up until 2020.

Everyone was wondering what type of products Nothing would make, and we mostly still are. The company’s mission is stated to be “to remove the barriers between people and technology”. What that means is anyone’s guess.

Well, the first product to come from Nothing is a set of earbuds — the Nothing Ear (1). They are about to be unveiled today and hopefully throw some more light on what the hubbub around Nothing is all about. Or not, we will see.

You can follow the Nothing Ear (1) unveiling below:



Stay tuned, story developing!

