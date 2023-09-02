The Nokia G400 is still available at a lower price at these merchants
We covered a tempting deal on the budget-friendly Nokia G400 a few weeks ago. Back then, the smartphone was available with a nice $80 discount at Walmart. Believe it or not, that deal is still live, and it’s available at both Walmart and Amazon. Since the offer has been around for some time, we believe it may expire soon and advise you to take advantage while you still can.
So, if you need a budget-friendly device that’s 5G-ready, has a surprisingly good display, and solid battery life, now might be the ideal time to treat yourself to the Nokia G400. And if you’re looking for something more mid-range or flagship-level, we suggest you check out our Labor Day sales page.
Kudos to Nokia for designing this phone with sturdiness as a top priority. You get Gorilla Glass 3 protection on this bad boy that’s coupled with a sturdy aluminum frame. Moreover, you have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+5G chipset on deck, which facilitates a smooth and enjoyable experience. In comparison, the Moto G Power (2022) comes with a less powerful processor and a much higher price tag.
Camera-wise, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with a 48Mp main sensor and AI enhancements on the back. There’s also a 16MP front shooter with Super Night mode. Granted, you won’t be shooting mind-blowingly incredible photos and videos that can compete with what you get from the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Nevertheless, anything you snap with the Nokia G400’s camera should be decent enough for its price range.
While Walmart doesn’t have the habit of offering shoppers the chance to score additional savings by trading in an eligible device, Amazon isn’t like that. Incidentally, there’s an available trade-in offer on this phone at the latter merchant. So, if you have an older phone in good condition, you can actually get the Nokia device for an even better price.
For a phone you can get under $200, the Nokia device ticks a lot of boxes. It showcases a great 6.58-inch display with a snappy refresh rate of 120Hz. Given that main competitors in the phone’s price bracket have a much lower refresh rate of about 90Hz, we believe that’s quite impressive on HMD Global’s part.
With Android 12 out of the box and an advertised up to two days of battery life, this phone should meet most people’s basic needs. Nokia commits to two years of security updates, which may be disappointing for some. Still, we say the phone does provide good value for money, especially at its current price.
