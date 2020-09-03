Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ (5G) go up for pre-order: here are the best launch deals





Caught up in this avalanche of exciting product launches, we nearly missed the pre-order start of the high-end Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ stateside. Already deemed a smash hit in Samsung's homeland , the Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses are pretty much as expensive as expected, fetching $650 and $850 respectively in Wi-Fi-only variants ahead of an actual September 18 debut.





Their main claim to fame, however, might be the optional 5G support for all of the nation's major wireless service providers (plus US Cellular), although it goes without saying it'll cost you to add cellular connectivity to the base equation. For what it's worth, Samsung is trying to sweeten the deal by offering multiple discounts on accessories, special bundles, and eligible trade-ins right off the bat.

Specs, features, and prices for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+





Diversity is the name of the game this year for Samsung, which seems to be taking its mission of challenging Apple's tablet market crown more seriously than ever. Following in the footsteps of a single 10.5-inch Tab S6 model last year, the Galaxy Tab S7 is up for pre-order in two sizes and three storage configurations... for each size.









The "regular" 11-inch Tab S7 starts at $649.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 6 gigs of memory while fetching $729.99 and $829.99 in 256 and 512GB storage variants sharing the same 8GB RAM count.





The 12.4-inch Tab S7+ , meanwhile, costs $849.99 in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 128GB version, just like the 5G-enabled 128 gig Tab S7 model. Digital hoarders need to spend $929.99 and $1029.99 for non-cellular-equipped Galaxy Tab S7+ variants with 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space respectively, whereas the 5G-capable giant currently sets you back $1049.99.













Powered by the same aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC, the two iPad Pro alternatives also share a dual rear-facing camera system, built-in S Pen, blazing fast charging technology, and perhaps most impressively, 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities. Interestingly, that doesn't mean the two screens are created equal, with the smaller slate sporting a lower-quality LTPS LCD panel compared to the Super AMOLED beaut on the bigger model.





Obviously, the Galaxy Tab S7+ also packs a larger 10,090mAh battery than the 8,000mAh cell inside the Tab S7 while featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to a side-mounted biometric recognition method.

Pre-order deals for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+





While there's no way for early adopters of these bad boys to lower the aforementioned list prices of the Tab S7 and S7+ without jumping through any hoops, you can save quite a bit of money if you also purchase other stuff alongside the hot new high-end Android tablets.





First and foremost, you're looking at a 50 percent markdown on a productivity-enhancing Book Cover Keyboard normally available for $199.99. Meanwhile, the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live can be yours at a 20 percent discount, with a premium Galaxy Watch 3 up for grabs for 10 percent off its regular price together with a Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+.









You can save even more if you bundle the tablet, smartwatch, and true wireless earbuds altogether or take 50 percent off a MOGA XP5-X+ gaming bundle. Even better, all these deals are stackable, and on top of it all, a qualifying trade-in can help you shave up to $450 off the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, S7 5G, or S7+ 5G upfront.



