Nokia Android Camera

Flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G may boast 108MP penta camera system

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 12, 2020, 11:23 AM
Flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G may boast 108MP penta camera system
The Nokia 9 PureView was arguably one of the most unique smartphones released last year thanks to its penta-camera system. Unfortunately, the latter was plagued with issues, but it now seems HMD Global is ready to give the idea another shot.

64MP main camera, 108MP ultra-wide, and more


A tip received by NokiaPowerUser suggests a revised penta-camera system is being planned for the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView. More specifically, one that ditches the Light camera technology used on the original.

This particular detail corroborates a report dating back to January which claimed HMD Global was ditching Light as a partner because of the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView last year.

The Finnish company is now believed to be working with a new partner to perfect its next-gen camera system. Which partner that is remains to be seen, but it seems the two are planning several big upgrades.

It will apparently be “one of the most powerful camera solutions on a flagship” once available and feature a 64-megapixel main camera. That should support optical image stabilization (OIS) and debut alongside a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

There is no word just yet on the specifications for the remaining cameras, but they’re expected to act as telephoto, macro, and depth sensors respectively.

Do take everything mentioned above with a grain of salt, but if true it should accompany an all-screen design and a 48-megapixel selfie camera. Other features look set to include the Snapdragon 865, 5G network support, and stock Android as part of the Android One program.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to debut later this year alongside the Nokia 7.3 at an event held in either late August or September.

Big Nokia 7.3 & Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G event being planned for Q3 2020
Big Nokia 7.3 & Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G event being planned for Q3 2020
3 days ago, 5:17 AM, by Joshua Swingle
Samsung might be developing a custom chipset for Google and its future Pixels
Samsung might be developing a custom chipset for Google and its future Pixels
4 days ago, 6:41 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple may announce iPhone 12 5G series in September, delay Pro Max until October
Apple may announce iPhone 12 5G series in September, delay Pro Max until October
2 days ago, 1:52 PM, by Joshua Swingle
Why are modern phones so expensive?
Why are modern phones so expensive?
3 days ago, 8:38 AM, by Daniel Petrov

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless