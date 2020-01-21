The Nokia 2.3 is now available to pre-order in the US for $129

Nokia Android

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 21, 2020, 7:00 AM
The Nokia 2.3 made its international debut in mid-December and now, one month later, HMD Global is preparing to launch the budget smartphone in the United States.

Starting today, the Nokia 2.3 is available to pre-order at Best Buy for $129. The phone arrives in two colors – Sand and Charcoal – and will begin shipping and start hitting shelves at select Best Buy locations “very soon.”

Self-proclaimed Home of Nokia Phones, HMD Global, also confirmed plans to launch the phone through Amazon. However, these customers will have to wait a little longer because pre-sales at the retailer aren’t scheduled to commence until next week.

The smartphone itself has been equipped with a 6.2-inch notched display paired with stock Android 9 Pie as part of the Android One program. The latter ensures buyers will receive three years of monthly security patches and updates to Android 10 and Android 11. 

Also included is a dual-camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for improved portrait shots. A 5-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality selfies has been included too.

On the inside, 32GB of storage paired with support for microSD cards of up to 512GB has been included alongside a large 4,000mAh battery that provides a “two-day battery life.” Completing the package is support for the Google Assistant, which can be accessed via the dedicated button, a headphone jack, and Face Unlock.

