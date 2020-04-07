The cheapest Nokia smartphone is now up for pre-order in the US

As far as the other specs go, Nokia 1.3 is far from being impressive, hence the low price. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB expandable storage.Also, the device sports a large 5.7-inch display with HD resolution, an 8-megapixel main camera, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 1.3 is available for pre-order in cyan and charcoal colors and should hit the shelves on April 29.