The cheapest Nokia smartphone is now up for pre-order in the US

Apr 07, 2020, 4:43 AM
HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes Nokia smartphones, has been pumping out new devices like there's no tomorrow. Some of them have been introduced in the US as well, while others will never be launched in the country since they're specifically created for non-developed markets.

However, Nokia 1.3, one of the most recent smartphones unveiled by HMD Global, isn't one of those devices that will never come to the US. As a matter of fact, Nokia fans can already pre-order the smartphone via B&H Video for just $99.

Although they'll have to wait a few weeks for the budget-friendly smartphone, at least they won't have to pay a fortune for the device. Nokia 1.3 is one of the cheapest smartphones launched by HMD Global this year, but it's not compatible with CDMA networks.

If you're considering the Nokia 1.3, keep in mind that you'll only be able to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile, or any other GSM carrier in the US (sorry Sprint and Verizon customers). On the bright side, the Nokia 1.3 ships with Android 10 (Go Edition) on board, the latest version of Google's mobile platform.



As far as the other specs go, Nokia 1.3 is far from being impressive, hence the low price. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB expandable storage.

Also, the device sports a large 5.7-inch display with HD resolution, an 8-megapixel main camera, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Nokia 1.3 is available for pre-order in cyan and charcoal colors and should hit the shelves on April 29.

Related phones

1.3
Nokia 1.3 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm 215, 1GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

