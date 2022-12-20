Best Buy has the unlocked Nokia 5.4 with 2-day battery life on clearance at an excellent price





Nokia 5.4 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Unlocked, Dusk $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy





This is part of a "clearance" deal run by Best Buy to, well, get rid of unlocked 128GB inventory roughly two years after the commercial debut of the 6.39-inch Android 10 handset at a recommended price of $249.99.





In these two years, the Nokia 5.4 has received official promotions to both Android 11 and Android 12, but while security patches are still guaranteed for another solid 12 months or so, a stable Android 13 update seems very unlikely.





From a hardware standpoint, the deeply discounted phone is similarly equipped with a mix of decent and not-so-great features, including an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB RAM count, 48MP primary rear-facing shooter, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.





The 1560 x 720 pixel resolution of the 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen and the other three cameras slapped on the Nokia 5.4's back are probably the handset's biggest weaknesses, but a 4,000mAh battery purportedly capable of delivering up to two days of endurance between charges and the generous aforementioned 128 gigs of internal storage space are arguably enough to make this a compelling last-minute deal for Christmas stocking stuffer hunters.





Compared to the slightly cheaper Moto G Power (2021), the Nokia 5.4 actually offers weaker battery life but also double the local digital hoarding room, so you're not exactly faced with an easy choice here.