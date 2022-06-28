Nokia G11 sequel goes official with very few upgrades in tow
HMD Global has been trying to revive the Nokia brand in the last couple of years, and, partly, it did a great job. Lately, the Finnish company realized that it can’t compete in high-tier smartphone market, so it decided to fully focus mid- to low-end segment.
Today, Nokia’s cheap smartphones sold by the millions in emerging markets, but not that much in developed market like the United States. The latest addition to Nokia’s portfolio is a bit questionable due to its specs sheet, the G11 Plus.
Nokia G11 Plus sports the same 6.5-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The only thing that’s not clear about the G11 Plus is what processor has inside. It might be the same 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 CPU that powers the G11 or a slightly better one.
There’s no mention of price and availability, but we know the G11 Plus will be sold in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue. It’s probably safe to assume that this will be slightly more expensive than the regular Nokia G11 which sells for around $140.
Today, Nokia’s cheap smartphones sold by the millions in emerging markets, but not that much in developed market like the United States. The latest addition to Nokia’s portfolio is a bit questionable due to its specs sheet, the G11 Plus.
The sequel to the Nokia G11, a phone that hit shelves just a few months ago, isn’t that much of an upgrade, so the Plus moniker feels like a bait. In fact, the only real upgrade is the dual 50MP + 2MP camera setup, as opposed to the triple camera setup (13MP + 2MP + 2MP) packed inside the regular model.
Nokia G11 Plus sports the same 6.5-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The only thing that’s not clear about the G11 Plus is what processor has inside. It might be the same 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 CPU that powers the G11 or a slightly better one.
What we do know is Nokia G11 Plus will pack 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (up to 512GB via microSD slot) and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Also, the phone will ship with Android 12 right out of the box and HMD says it’s going to be updated with OS upgrades and security software for 2 and 3 years, respectively.
There’s no mention of price and availability, but we know the G11 Plus will be sold in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue. It’s probably safe to assume that this will be slightly more expensive than the regular Nokia G11 which sells for around $140.
Things that are NOT allowed: