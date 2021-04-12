Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Nokia Android Deals

One of the most affordable Nokia phones in the US is cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 12, 2021, 10:47 AM
One of the most affordable Nokia phones in the US is cheaper than ever before
While the US smartphone market nowadays abounds in budget-friendly options available both unlocked and tied to the nation's largest mobile network operators at under $400, $300, and even $200, finding the perfect device to fit one's specific needs in these price brackets (especially the latter one) is certainly not easy.

That's where B&H Photo Video comes in today (and today only), charging a measly $124.99 for a low to mid-end Nokia 3.4 in a single Charcoal paint job. 

Commercially released just around six months ago, the 6.4-inch handset originally commanded a price of $179.99 stateside in a GSM unlocked variant compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T's 4G LTE networks. That means you're looking at saving a cool 55 bucks, or 31 percent off the phone's MSRP.

Then again, the Nokia 3.4 has been marked down once before, fetching around $150 to this day on Amazon and through HMD Global's official Nokia US website. Either way, $124.99 is far and away the lowest price point ever attached to this device, and the latest discount has pretty much arrived at an ideal time.

That's because the 3.4 is likely to follow in the footsteps of the Nokia 4.2, 2.3, 8.2, and 3.2 to receive an official Android 11 update of its own, at which point this thing will jump ahead of several of the best budget and affordable phones available today from a software standpoint.

As far as hardware specifications are concerned, there's obviously nothing to take your breath away, but the 4,000mAh battery, 3 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, Snapdragon 460 processor, and triple rear-facing camera system should be enough to justify spending 125 bucks.

Granted, the screen resolution is... not great, but on the bright side, the design is almost surprisingly attractive, with a trendy hole punch in tow and everything.

Related phones

3.4
Nokia 3.4 View Full specs
31%off $125 Special B&HPhoto $149 Amazon
  • Display 6.4 inches 1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

