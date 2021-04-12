One of the most affordable Nokia phones in the US is cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released just around six months ago, the 6.4-inch handset originally commanded a price of $179.99 stateside in a GSM unlocked variant compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T's 4G LTE networks. That means you're looking at saving a cool 55 bucks, or 31 percent off the phone's MSRP.
Then again, the Nokia 3.4 has been marked down once before, fetching around $150 to this day on Amazon and through HMD Global's official Nokia US website. Either way, $124.99 is far and away the lowest price point ever attached to this device, and the latest discount has pretty much arrived at an ideal time.
As far as hardware specifications are concerned, there's obviously nothing to take your breath away, but the 4,000mAh battery, 3 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, Snapdragon 460 processor, and triple rear-facing camera system should be enough to justify spending 125 bucks.
Granted, the screen resolution is... not great, but on the bright side, the design is almost surprisingly attractive, with a trendy hole punch in tow and everything.