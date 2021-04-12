One of the most affordable Nokia phones in the US is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's where B&H Photo Video comes in today (and today only), charging a measly $124.99 for a low to mid-end Nokia 3.4 in a single Charcoal paint job.





Commercially released just around six months ago, the 6.4-inch handset originally commanded a price of $179.99 stateside in a GSM unlocked variant compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T's 4G LTE networks. That means you're looking at saving a cool 55 bucks, or 31 percent off the phone's MSRP.













As far as hardware specifications are concerned, there's obviously nothing to take your breath away, but the 4,000mAh battery, 3 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, Snapdragon 460 processor, and triple rear-facing camera system should be enough to justify spending 125 bucks.





Granted, the screen resolution is... not great, but on the bright side, the design is almost surprisingly attractive, with a trendy hole punch in tow and everything.

While the US smartphone market nowadays abounds in budget-friendly options available both unlocked and tied to the nation's largest mobile network operators at under $400, $300, and even $200, finding the perfect device to fit one's specific needs in these price brackets (especially the latter one) is certainly not easy.