Nokia Android Software updates

Another decent Nokia phone scores Android 11 in the US and other markets

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 08, 2021, 11:19 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another decent Nokia phone scores Android 11 in the US and other markets
In addition to kicking off much later than we would have expected based on recent history, HMD Global's official Android 11 rollout for all those low and mid-end Nokia-branded smartphones on the market is... a little all over the place.

While the Finland-based company made the completely predictable choice of bringing the upper mid-range Nokia 8.3 5G up to date before any other handset, the modest 3.2 from all the way back in 2019 followed suit a few weeks ago.

HMD then spread the love simultaneously to the newer but similarly humble Nokia 2.3 and the totally outdated yet reasonably powerful Nokia 8.1, aka X7. Now it's time for another update, but instead of giving Nokia 6.2 or 7.2 owners what they want (and arguably deserve), the exclusive global brand licensee is treating the 4.2 to a nice UI makeover.

As its name suggests, the Nokia 4.2 is not a particularly impressive device, having seen daylight almost two years ago to the day with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed on the software side of things and a Snapdragon 439 processor under its surprisingly premium glass hood.

What's certainly notable about this low to mid-end model is that cash-strapped US consumers were able to buy the 5.7-incher at $190 (or less) for quite some time. Unfortunately, the US is listed among the few "markets and channels" that have yet to approve the Android 11 release for the Nokia 4.2, at least as far as T-Mobile users are concerned.

That means there's a chance folks on other US carriers can get the goodie pack downloaded and installed on their 5.7-inch phones, along with Nokia 4.2 owners in most other countries.

Keep in mind that even if you're lucky to be a part of this "single wave" rollout, you may still need to wait until April 12 for the over-the-air delivery to achieve 100 percent availability. Sadly, if you're interested in purchasing the budget-friendly Nokia 4.2 stateside, that's no longer possible, although it might be a good idea to consider the Nokia 3.4 instead... and wait for Android 11 to arrive at some point in the near future.

4.2
Nokia 4.2
$119 Amazon
  • Display 5.7 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

