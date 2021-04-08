Another decent Nokia phone scores Android 11 in the US and other markets

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













As its name suggests, the Nokia 4.2 is not a particularly impressive device, having seen daylight almost two years ago to the day with Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed on the software side of things and a Snapdragon 439 processor under its surprisingly premium glass hood.









That means there's a chance folks on other US carriers can get the goodie pack downloaded and installed on their 5.7-inch phones, along with Nokia 4.2 owners in most other countries.



Keep in mind that even if you're lucky to be a part of this "single wave" rollout, you may still need to wait until April 12 for the over-the-air delivery to achieve 100 percent availability. Sadly, if you're interested in purchasing the budget-friendly Nokia 4.2 stateside, that's no longer possible, although it might be a good idea to consider the Nokia 3.4 instead... and wait for Android 11 to arrive at some point in the near future.




