Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Nokia Android Software updates

HMD is bringing Android 11 to two different Nokia phones at the same time

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 07, 2021, 9:15 AM
HMD is bringing Android 11 to two different Nokia phones at the same time
After doing an amazing job spreading the Android Pie love across its Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio back in 2018 and delivering a high number of relatively fast Android 10 updates in late 2019 and early 2020, HMD Global appears to have dropped the ball on its Android 11 rollout for some reason.

The Finland-based company, which took over the marketing and distribution of the struggling Nokia handset business in late 2016, was unable to bring a single Android-powered device up to date before 2020 ended, needing another solid month to start replacing the previous OS version on the otherwise impressive upper mid-range 8.3 5G.

Making matters worse, that was the only Nokia phone upgraded to Android 11 in February, and surprisingly enough, the low-end 3.2 followed suit in March. It's now April, so it makes sense for the list to expand, and for what it's worth, HMD is simultaneously kicking off two different over-the-air software deliveries at the same time.


The entry-level Nokia 2.3, released at the very end of 2019 with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor inside, and 2018's mid-end Nokia 8.1, also known as the X7, are both receiving their long-awaited Android 11 goodie packs in a number of "Wave 1" markets today.

If you live in one of the countries listed here or here, it's important to keep in mind that only 10 percent of "these approved markets" will actually get the updates "immediately", with everyone else having to wait until April 10 or 12. That's not too far on the horizon, but of course, the two devices are available in many other regions not included in this first wave rollout.

The Nokia 2.3, for instance, was one of HMD's most affordable Android smartphones ever released stateside, and alas, US-based owners have to continue playing the waiting game for an unspecified period of time. 

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 710-powered Nokia 8.1 was never officially brought to US shores, but the handset's name reminds us Verizon's Nokia 8 V 5G UW is still stuck running Android 10.

Related phones

2.3
Nokia 2.3 View Full specs
$100 Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio A22 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8.1
Nokia 8.1 View Full specs

User Score:

9.5
  • Display 6.2 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless