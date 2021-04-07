HMD is bringing Android 11 to two different Nokia phones at the same time
The Finland-based company, which took over the marketing and distribution of the struggling Nokia handset business in late 2016, was unable to bring a single Android-powered device up to date before 2020 ended, needing another solid month to start replacing the previous OS version on the otherwise impressive upper mid-range 8.3 5G.
#Nokia2dot3 users, say hello to Android 11 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 7, 2021
Your device is ready for all the latest software features. What will you do first with the upgrade? Let us know below pic.twitter.com/OWyeyWIAg3
The entry-level Nokia 2.3, released at the very end of 2019 with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor inside, and 2018's mid-end Nokia 8.1, also known as the X7, are both receiving their long-awaited Android 11 goodie packs in a number of "Wave 1" markets today.
The Nokia 2.3, for instance, was one of HMD's most affordable Android smartphones ever released stateside, and alas, US-based owners have to continue playing the waiting game for an unspecified period of time.
Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 710-powered Nokia 8.1 was never officially brought to US shores, but the handset's name reminds us Verizon's Nokia 8 V 5G UW is still stuck running Android 10.