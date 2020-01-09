Samsung Android Camera Display

Test firmware for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra drops a pair of highly anticipated features

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 09, 2020, 1:29 AM
Test firmware for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra drops a pair of highly anticipated features
On February 11th, Samsung will hold its next Samsung Unpacked event and we expect to see the company's first-half 2020 flagships greet the light of day. Those models include the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch display), Samsung Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch display) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch display). Originally, it appeared that Sammy would grace the displays on all three phones with a 120Hz refresh rate. This updates the display twice as fast as traditional smartphones' 60Hz rate and 50% faster than the 90Hz rate on the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 series.

With the faster refresh rate, game players will enjoy silky smooth animation and those who eschew mobile gaming will love the experience of scrolling on these models. Or will they? Several tweets from tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) indicate that the latest version of the test firmware for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deletes the 120Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution leaving 60Hz as the only option. However, at FHD (1080p) resolution, the user still has the choice of choosing a 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, it seems that one of the rumored camera features for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has also been deleted from the latest test firmware; this would be the Director's View feature which locks in on a subject when recording a video and switches instantly between cameras while recording video.

The tipster admits that this is the leak that he is most unsure of


Now, this doesn't mean that Samsung won't return the 2K 120Hz refresh rate and Director's View to the final firmware. But suppose it doesn't? Remember, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and according to the rumor mill, so will some of the 2020 Apple iPhone models (most likely the "Pro" variants). The pressure is on Samsung to return this option by the time the Galaxy S20 line is unveiled next month. 


Keep in mind that the latest tweet sent by the tipster states that this is the "leak" that he is most unsure about and says that it is not a definite thing. He tweets that he believes that Samsung will not disappoint its fans and points out that because of the new naming scheme that takes the flagship Galaxy S models from 10 to 20, "it is a new beginning." All we can say that for now, the situation appears to be in flux and if addressed by Samsung or Ice Universe in a future tweet, we will update this story.

All three Galaxy S20 models will be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform except in Europe. On the continent, the in-house Exynos 990 SoC will be found under the hood, also manufactured using the 7nm process. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary camera using 9:1 binning to produce sharp 12MP images. There will also be an improved ultra-wide and a pair of telephoto cameras. One will offer 2x optical zoom and the other will employ periscope zoom technology to deliver 5x optical zoom. The combination of the 108MP camera and the two telephoto cameras will reportedly be used for Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature that will produce 50x hybrid and 100x digital zoom.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy 20 Ultra will also have a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This measures the time it takes for infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the phone. Knowing the speed of infrared light allows the handset to calculate more accurate depth information that will be used for improved AR capabilities and can create a more natural bokeh blur for portraits. And because one of the things that a ToF sensor can do is create 3D maps, it can also be used for a rear-facing facial recognition system although there is no sign that Samsung plans on offering this.

So with a bit over 4 weeks until the Galaxy S20 line is announced, there are some interesting questions about some of the features that have been rumored to appear on the new series. If you've already decided that one of Samsung's first-half flagship models is going to be your next handset, you might want to check in often. As we get closer to February 11th, the number of leaks increases exponentially.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 (S11)
Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11) OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh
Galaxy S20+ (S11+)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ (S11+) OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.9"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 5000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless