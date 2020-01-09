Test firmware for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra drops a pair of highly anticipated features
On February 11th, Samsung will hold its next Samsung Unpacked event and we expect to see the company's first-half 2020 flagships greet the light of day. Those models include the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch display), Samsung Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch display) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch display). Originally, it appeared that Sammy would grace the displays on all three phones with a 120Hz refresh rate. This updates the display twice as fast as traditional smartphones' 60Hz rate and 50% faster than the 90Hz rate on the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 series.
The tipster admits that this is the leak that he is most unsure of
Keep in mind that the latest tweet sent by the tipster states that this is the "leak" that he is most unsure about and says that it is not a definite thing. He tweets that he believes that Samsung will not disappoint its fans and points out that because of the new naming scheme that takes the flagship Galaxy S models from 10 to 20, "it is a new beginning." All we can say that for now, the situation appears to be in flux and if addressed by Samsung or Ice Universe in a future tweet, we will update this story.
All three Galaxy S20 models will be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform except in Europe. On the continent, the in-house Exynos 990 SoC will be found under the hood, also manufactured using the 7nm process. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary camera using 9:1 binning to produce sharp 12MP images. There will also be an improved ultra-wide and a pair of telephoto cameras. One will offer 2x optical zoom and the other will employ periscope zoom technology to deliver 5x optical zoom. The combination of the 108MP camera and the two telephoto cameras will reportedly be used for Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature that will produce 50x hybrid and 100x digital zoom.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy 20 Ultra will also have a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This measures the time it takes for infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the phone. Knowing the speed of infrared light allows the handset to calculate more accurate depth information that will be used for improved AR capabilities and can create a more natural bokeh blur for portraits. And because one of the things that a ToF sensor can do is create 3D maps, it can also be used for a rear-facing facial recognition system although there is no sign that Samsung plans on offering this.
So with a bit over 4 weeks until the Galaxy S20 line is announced, there are some interesting questions about some of the features that have been rumored to appear on the new series. If you've already decided that one of Samsung's first-half flagship models is going to be your next handset, you might want to check in often. As we get closer to February 11th, the number of leaks increases exponentially.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):