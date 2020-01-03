LG Android

Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 03, 2020, 9:26 AM

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Huawei P40 Pro, and iPhone 12 have been dominating the headlines recently. But it turns out LG is also hard at work on a new flagship and, thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, we now know what it’ll probably look like.

LG is going all-in with the cameras this year


Expected to be marketed as the LG G9 ThinQ once it hit shelves, the upcoming smartphone builds upon the design of the fairly new LG G8X ThinQ by adopting a tall display complete with a small, waterdrop-like notch towards the top.

In an attempt to better compete with the latest flagships from Samsung and Huawei, though, the size of the screen is reportedly being increased from 6.4-inches to somewhere in the region of 6.8-inches. Hemmerstoffer didn't provide any further details about the panel, although LG's OLED technology is expected to return alongside the in-screen fingerprint scanner.

As you may have noticed, the bezels around the display remain largely unchanged. LG has, however, put in some extra effort on the rear by replacing its arguably weak dual-camera setup with a much more impressive quad-camera setup. This is housed within a horizontal module and, as a result, means the phone looks quite similar to the Galaxy S10 5G from the back.

Details about the camera configuration are yet to leak but it should incorporate an updated main sensor that's accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a telephoto camera, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. The versatile system looks set to be paired with a dual-LED flash.

The much-loved headphone jack is still there


Like most other flagship smartphones these days, the LG G9 ThinQ appears to feature a metal frame carved out of aluminum. It's home to the power key on the right side and individual volume buttons on the left. LG's close relationship with Google also continues with what appears to be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

As for the rest of the smartphone, the SIM card tray and microSD card slot seems to be included on the top, while the bottom is home to a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker. The latter is paired with an in-ear speaker towards the top of the display, suggesting LG is permanently ditching the G8 ThinQ's Sound-on-Display technology.

Regarding the internal specifications, LG is expected to fit the phone with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 and a 6/128GB internal storage configuration as standard, although other options could be available. 

Like most other 2020 flagship smartphones, Android 10 should be present straight out of the box. It'll be paired with the latest version of LG's custom overlay and support for 5G networks. The battery capacity remains unclear at this stage, but a minimum of 4,000mAh is to be expected alongside some sort of fast charging technology.

LG G9 ThinQ announcement and release date


The LG G9 ThinQ will probably be announced in late February at an MWC 2020 press conference in Barcelona. Because LG is typically slow when it comes to releasing products, however, shipments of the flagship smartphone probably won't begin until late March or early April.

Pricing remains a total mystery at this stage, although the company's shrinking presence in the high-end smartphone segment would suggest it'll avoid positioning the phone as a direct Huawei P40 Pro and Galaxy S20 competitor. As such, it'll probably be priced in the region of $700 and be positioned as an iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7 Pro competitor.

We have requested a comment from LG regarding the accuracy of these images and will update the story accordingly.

9 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1279; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

They will deny like last year. Then bring a phone exactly like this. My guess is : QHD HDR10/Dolby oled, 3900 mAh, imx686 + 16MP UWA + 12 MP 3x zoom + ToF, 32MP (quadbayer) selfie , 8 + 128 and 8 + 256 (as G9+ or G9s) ......

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

2. shield

Posts: 880; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Look good, now LG need 5000mAh battery and better camera!

posted on 1 hour ago

Cat97
Reply

3. Cat97

Posts: 2001; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Chin, forehead, notch and huge size, all the right ingredients for another failure.

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

4. shield

Posts: 880; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Why? Who need small bezzel, chin etc? Notch is small better than ugly punch hole.

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

5. shield

Posts: 880; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm and 6.8" display.

posted on 1 hour ago

Sealblaighter
Reply

7. Sealblaighter

Posts: 434; Member since: Jan 26, 2014

Too big! 169 is too big for many people.

posted on 28 min ago

rsiders
Reply

6. rsiders

Posts: 2024; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

I'm open to giving LG another shot this year especially if they worked on the camera hardware. The camera software in terms of manual controls has always been above the rest of the competition until Sony recently surpassed them.

posted on 1 hour ago

MrMalignance
Reply

8. MrMalignance

Posts: 336; Member since: Feb 17, 2013

I agree, although I think it's the camera software processing that cause the issue with photos. The results from the gcam adapted for lg phones puts out great results. To me, that shows that it's a software issue instead of hardware

posted on 25 min ago

HarysViewty
Reply

9. HarysViewty

Posts: 66; Member since: Apr 04, 2015

Sony only surpassed LG's manual mode with support for telephoto lens. That's all LG is still miles ahead of Sony on that

posted on 1 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

