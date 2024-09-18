Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

No computer needed as iPhone 16 recovery goes wireless

The iPhone 16 brings a major convenience upgrade: it has been reported that you can now revive an iPhone 16 stuck in Recovery mode using another nearby iPhone or iPad. This feature eliminates the need for a computer, a welcome change for those without ready access to one.

This new recovery process is exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, and the helping device needs to be running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. Once you place the two devices near each other, the updated device will download the latest iOS firmware and send it over wirelessly to the iPhone 16 in recovery mode, attempting to restore it to working order.

While wireless recovery might seem like a groundbreaking feature, Apple has been using similar technology for its Apple Watch and Apple TV for a while now. This new development, however, is significant as it's now available for Apple's most popular product line. There are also reports dating back to 2020 when this feature was first discovered to be in development.  

Another standout feature of this wireless recovery option is that it not only offers convenience but also opens up the possibility of assisting others with their bricked iPhones. Imagine being able to help a friend or even a stranger get their iPhone back to life without needing any special equipment.



However, it's not lost on us that the introduction of this feature aligns with rumors of a future portless iPhone. While a portless iPhone hasn't materialized yet, this development certainly adds fuel to the fire. We'll have to wait to see how this pans out.

That said, it's great to see Apple simplify the recovery process, making it accessible to a wider range of users. This feature could potentially change how we perceive iPhone maintenance, particularly in situations where immediate access to a computer isn't possible. It will be interesting to see if Apple extends this wireless recovery feature to older iPhone models in the future.

The iPhone 16 series, along with the Apple Watch 10 and AirPods 4, are set to launch this Friday. While we wait for the full reviews, it's exciting to see Apple continuing to push the boundaries of what can be done with these devices we carry daily.
Johanna Romero
