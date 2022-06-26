No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)

that thing

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max: No 120Hz ProMotion for the vanilla iPhone - no problem





Android phones needed higher refresh rates way more than iPhones ever did, and they benefit more from them when it comes to smoothness (and there's nothing wrong with that)

An iPhone with a 60Hz screen feels pretty much as smooth as an Android with a 90Hz screen (that's my take)

Don't buy an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro for ProMotion alone - even the battery gains that come with a variable refresh rate aren't a reason to do that (iPhone 13 without ProMotion delivers better battery life than iPhone 13 Pro simply by having a slightly bigger cell)

PS: And before I go, I have to admit that prior to the launch of the iPhone 13 series, I predicted that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would feel much smoother to people who get a chance to test them, and therefore the Pro models could sell better than the cheaper iPhone 13.



