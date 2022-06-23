Premium phones are more popular than ever and Apple's destroying the competition

Xiaomi replaced Huawei as the third biggest brand

As for the overall premium smartphone market, it’s only growing in dominance. It now accounts for 29% of shipments and 65% of the industry’s profits, compared to 18% and 46% respectively five years ago. The most expensive devices are only becoming more popular too. Products priced above $1,000 now account for almost 30% of premium sales, up from under 10% only twelve months ago.